Where does your district or campus fall on the 2022 TEA rating?

By Ashtin Wade
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday, August 15th Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the first Accountability Ratings on Texas districts and campuses since 2019 due to a COVID-related pause.

1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year in the new Accountability Rating. In the years leading up to the two-year pause in 2019, schools would earn an A, B, or Crating. This year districts and campuses can earn an A through F Accountability Rating to align with Senate Bill 1365 .

SEARCH: How did your school or district fare in TEA’s Accountability Ratings?

This year only 42 districts and 564 campuses received a Not Rated label that is applied when the overall scaled score was less than 70. These scores are out of 100.

Rochelle ISD tops the Concho Valley and most of Texas with a score of 99!

Find out what your Concho Valley school or district ranked in the 2021-2022 TEA Accountability Rating:

