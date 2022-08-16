Where does your district or campus fall on the 2022 TEA rating?
SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday, August 15th Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the first Accountability Ratings on Texas districts and campuses since 2019 due to a COVID-related pause.
1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year in the new Accountability Rating. In the years leading up to the two-year pause in 2019, schools would earn an A, B, or Crating. This year districts and campuses can earn an A through F Accountability Rating to align with Senate Bill 1365 .SEARCH: How did your school or district fare in TEA’s Accountability Ratings?
This year only 42 districts and 564 campuses received a Not Rated label that is applied when the overall scaled score was less than 70. These scores are out of 100.
Rochelle ISD tops the Concho Valley and most of Texas with a score of 99!
Find out what your Concho Valley school or district ranked in the 2021-2022 TEA Accountability Rating:
- Rochelle ISD – A (99) 194 enrolled students
- Wall ISD – A (97) 1,283 enrolled students
- Wall Elementary – A (95)
- Wall Middle School – A (95)
- Wall High School – A (98)
- Wall Special Programs – A (97)
- Miles ISD – A (95) 486 enrolled students
- Miles Elementary – A (95)
- Miles High School – A (98)
- Irion County ISD – A (95) 334 enrolled students
- Irion County Elementary – A (93)
- Irion County High School – A (91)
- Christoval ISD – A (94) 562 enrolled students
- Christoval Elementary – B (87)
- Christoval High School – A (90)
- Crockett County Consolidated CSD – A (93) 729 enrolled students
- Ozona Elementary – B (87)
- Ozona Middle School – A (92)
- Ozona High School – A (90)
- Mason ISD – A (93) 755 enrolled students
- Mason Elementary – B (87)
- Mason Junior High – A (92)
- Mason High School – A (97)
- Sterling City ISD – A (92) 337 enrolled students
- Sterling City Schools – B (89)
- Bronte ISD – A (91) 238 enrolled students
- Sonora ISD – A (91) 684 enrolled students
- Sonora Elementary – B (85)
- Sonora Secondary School – B (88)
- Brady ISD – A (90) 960 enrolled students
- Brady Elementary – C (79)
- Brady Middle School – A (90)
- Brady High School – B (88)
- Schleicher ISD – A (90) 499 enrolled students
- Eldorado Elementary – B (88)
- Eldorado Middle School – A (93)
- Eldorado High School – B (88)
- Menard ISD – B (89) 297 enrolled students
- Menard Elementary/Junior High – B (86)
- Menard High School – B (88)
- Water Valley ISD – B (88) 350 enrolled students
- Water Valley School – B (87)
- Junction ISD – B (88) 639 enrolled students
- Junction Elementary – C (77)
- Junction Middle School – B (83)
- Junction High School – B (86)
- Robert Lee ISD – B (87) 262 enrolled students
- Robert Lee School – B (85)
- Grape Creek ISD – B (86) 1,132 enrolled students
- Grape Creek Intermediate -B (85)
- Grape Creek Middle School – Not Rated (68)
- Grape Creek High School – B (89)
- San Angelo ISD – B (85) 13,798 enrolled students
- Santa Rita Elementary – A (95)
- Fort Concho – B (87)
- Bowie – B (86)
- San Jacinto Elementary – B (84)
- Reagan Elementary – B (84)
- McGill Elementary – B (84)
- Glenmore Elementary – B (82)
- Central High School – B (81)
- Lake View High School – B (81)
- Bonham Elementary – C (76)
- Fannin Elementary – C (74)
- Belaire Elementary – C (72)
- Glen Middle School – C (72)
- Lincoln Middle School – C (71)
- Lonestar Middle School – C (70)
- Alta Loma Elementary – Not Rated (69)
- Goliad Elementary – Not Rated (69)
- Lamar Elementary – Not Rated (69)
- Crockett Elementary – Not Rated (68)
- Austin Elementary – Not Rated (66)
- Bradford Elementary – Not Rated (59)
- Holiman Elementary – Not Rated (59)
- Texas Leadership of San Angelo (TLCA) – B (85)
- Eden CISD – B (83) 222 enrolled students
- Eden Schools – B (81)
- Veribest ISD – B (80)
- Veribest Elementary – C (77)
- Veribest High School – B (80)
- Paint Rock – B (80) 225 enrolled students
- Paint Rock School – C (76)
- Ballinger ISD – C (77) 837 enrolled students
- Ballinger Elementary – B (83)
- Ballinger Junior High – C (72)
- Ballinger High School – C (79)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0