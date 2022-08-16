ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday

It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
You’ll never convince 100% of NJ people to wear seatbelts (Opinion)

We’re all hoping a 14-year-old girl recovers fully from her injuries received in a crash on the Garden State Parkway this past weekend. She and others were riding in a minivan when it hit a guard rail and crashed according to police reports. Officials say she was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries and was last reported as remaining in critical condition. The accident happened in Kenilworth, Union County.
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?

Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
1 person dies in crash on N.J. Turnpike, state police say

One person died in a Monday afternoon crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ Advance Media. The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107.1, Curry said. No other details, including the numbers of cars...
BARNEGAT: HAUNTED SCHOOL READY TO BE DEMOLISHED

Said to be haunted, Elizabeth Edwards school in Barnegat is slated to be demolished this month. Will the spirits among it stay or go?. Paranormal research teams and tv’s “Ghost Hunters” have investigated paranormal activity inside this old abandoned school which has sat vacant for quite a few years. Mysterious images were captured as well as voices inside the school confirming suspicions of many that the school is haunted. The spirits time in this building is nearing an end as the building is slated to come down by month’s end. There is no indication what, if anything, will be built in it’s place.
Jersey Shore Family Homeless After Lightning Strike

A Toms River family displaced from their home after it was struck by lightning is seeing an outpouring of community support. The house was condemned until further notice because of the Aug. 5 lightning strike, displacing the Bygott family, who are now living in a hotel "for the foreseeable future," according to this GoFundMe page.
This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey

Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
