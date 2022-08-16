Said to be haunted, Elizabeth Edwards school in Barnegat is slated to be demolished this month. Will the spirits among it stay or go?. Paranormal research teams and tv’s “Ghost Hunters” have investigated paranormal activity inside this old abandoned school which has sat vacant for quite a few years. Mysterious images were captured as well as voices inside the school confirming suspicions of many that the school is haunted. The spirits time in this building is nearing an end as the building is slated to come down by month’s end. There is no indication what, if anything, will be built in it’s place.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO