Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
Victim Hospitalized After Hitting High Tension Line On Jersey Shore: Report
One person was injured after hitting a high-tension line on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Monmouth County, NJ Advance Media reports. The individual was hospitalized after the incident at a home on the 200 block of Clinton Avenue in Eatontown, the outlet said. JCP&L cut the power grid. The victim's condition...
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
Delinquent Passaic Valley Water accounts in NJ to be shut off Monday
More than five months after New Jersey's two-year, COVID-era moratorium on utility shutoffs was lifted, the Passaic Valley Water Commission is telling its customers that discontinuing service for delinquent accounts is about to resume. The utility said Friday that shutoffs would begin again on Monday, Aug. 22, and late fees...
Monmouth person injured, power grid shut down after contact with high-tension line
A person in Monmouth County was injured Saturday after hitting a high-tension line and was transported to a nearby hospital by a medical evacuation team, police said. The incident occurred at 276 Clinton Ave., a residential address in Eatontown. The borough is about three miles from Long Branch. Jersey Central...
Who is paying these insane prices for a glass of wine at Newark Airport? (Opinion)
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Spending at the Jersey Shore stifled this summer by inflation, gas prices, sweltering heat
On a recent Friday afternoon on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, a warm breeze was blowing, sunlight bounced off the ocean and the scent of fried foods wafted through the air, but one thing was noticeably different: the crowds were a little light. Beachgoers and visitors had plenty of room to...
You’ll never convince 100% of NJ people to wear seatbelts (Opinion)
We’re all hoping a 14-year-old girl recovers fully from her injuries received in a crash on the Garden State Parkway this past weekend. She and others were riding in a minivan when it hit a guard rail and crashed according to police reports. Officials say she was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries and was last reported as remaining in critical condition. The accident happened in Kenilworth, Union County.
NBC New York
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?
Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
Toms River School District Cancels Columbus Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Regional School District has canceled Columbus Day. This...
1 person dies in crash on N.J. Turnpike, state police say
One person died in a Monday afternoon crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ Advance Media. The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107.1, Curry said. No other details, including the numbers of cars...
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: HAUNTED SCHOOL READY TO BE DEMOLISHED
Said to be haunted, Elizabeth Edwards school in Barnegat is slated to be demolished this month. Will the spirits among it stay or go?. Paranormal research teams and tv’s “Ghost Hunters” have investigated paranormal activity inside this old abandoned school which has sat vacant for quite a few years. Mysterious images were captured as well as voices inside the school confirming suspicions of many that the school is haunted. The spirits time in this building is nearing an end as the building is slated to come down by month’s end. There is no indication what, if anything, will be built in it’s place.
Jersey Shore Family Homeless After Lightning Strike
A Toms River family displaced from their home after it was struck by lightning is seeing an outpouring of community support. The house was condemned until further notice because of the Aug. 5 lightning strike, displacing the Bygott family, who are now living in a hotel "for the foreseeable future," according to this GoFundMe page.
Car Crashes Into Church Leaving It 'Unsafe' On Jersey Shore: Toms River PD
Going to church took on a whole new meaning in Toms River. An 86-year-old motorist crashed her car into a church building leaving it unsafe, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 on Fischer Boulevard,, Toms River police said. Police and EMS units were...
This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey
Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
Serious House Fire Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters, police and EMS crews were responding to a serious house fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The 2.5-story home at 13 Regency Way in Manalapan Township was reported to be fully engulfed in flames. There were no immediate details on injuries. CHECK BACK FOR...
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Driver says he didn’t see lights before hitting Toms River, NJ police car
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck the driver's side of a police vehicle heading to an emergency call on Sunday night said he didn't see the lights or hear the siren. The officer was headed to a call about several people who had been thrown...
