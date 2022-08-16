Read full article on original website
Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody Recalls Most Memorable Onstage Moment
Five Finger Death Punch's new album Afterlife is out today, and their tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods kicks off tonight in support of it. In celebration of the kickoff, frontman Ivan Moody has recalled his most memorable onstage moment, and it's actually pretty hilarious. Though...
Five Finger Death Punch + Megadeth Bring Stacked Setlists to Tour Kickoff
On Friday (Aug. 19), Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth kicked off their national tour at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, with support from Fire From The Gods and The Hu. Five Finger Death Punch were celebrating the release of their new album AfterLife. Their 10-song set...
Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Names His 5 Favorite Albums of All Time
Former Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider recently sat down with AXS TV to go over his five favorite albums of all time. You know, the records he'd bring with him were he stranded on a desert island or lost out in space somewhere, as the veteran entertainer and solo musician put it.
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Glass Over His Face at Stadium Show – ‘I’m Rich, B–ch’
Machine Gun Kelly is starting to make smashing glass over his face a habit. After bloodying his visage with a champagne glass earlier this year, he broke a wine glass against his head onstage at a headlining concert at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. He then declared, "I'm rich, bitch," as he willingly defied a curfew and readily accepted a corresponding fine for doing so.
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Someone Made Slipknot’s Mick Thomson Fight Machine Gun Kelly in a Video Game
It's no secret that Machine Gun Kelly has had some beef with Slipknot in the past, particularly with frontman Corey Taylor. MGK is a playable character in this year's installment of the WWE video game WWE 2k22, and someone created a Mick Thomson character and recorded the two going at it.
WWE・
Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage to Sing ‘Freak on a Leash’ at Tour Kickoff
Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing "Freak on a Leash" on the first night of a co-headlining tour. Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado hosted the opening night which found Korn playing a 16-song set that included two tracks off their latest album, Requiem, the live debut of "Idiosyncrasy" from 2019's The Nothing and the resurrection of the Paradigm Shift cut "Spike in My Veins" for the first time since 2015.
Inside Robb Flynn’s Love for Brutal Anime Show ‘Attack on Titan’ + Machine Head’s New Concept Album
Machine Head have been at it for more than 30 years now. After several 'An Evening With' tours, which finds the band, led by guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn, performing two sets each night and after dominating the world's biggest stages, what could be left to achieve?. The Oakland heavy metal force...
New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Diagnosed With Cancer Again, Undergoes Surgery
New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert shared with fans of the pop-punk band on Monday (Aug. 15) that he'd been diagnosed with cancer again and would undergo surgery the following day. A pheochromocytoma tumor was discovered in his spine, the rocker explained. It's the same kind of cancer he faced...
Rage Against the Machine Perform ‘Fistful of Steel’ for First Time in Nearly 25 Years
Would you like some vintage Rage Against the Machine? Zack de la Rocha,. , Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk provided exactly that Friday night (Aug. 12) in New York as they brought out "Fistful of Steel" in their set for the first time in 25 years. The song was the...
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Jamie Campbell Bower Releases Dark Rock Song
Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor from Stranger Things 4 who — spoiler art — plays the murderous creature Vecna and its human counterpart Henry Creel, is also a musician. On Friday (Aug. 12), he released his latest dark and folky rock number, "I Am." But it's not his...
Megadeth ‘Soldier On!’ With Ultra Catchy Third Song Off ‘The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!’
Megadeth have debuted the ultra-catchy new song "Soldier On!" which follows the release of the two previous The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! tracks "We'll Be Back" and "Night Stalkers." Unlike that first pair of singles, the latter of which Dave Mustaine recently noted is what he believes is...
Ozzy Osbourne Says Jimmy Page Never Answered His Request to Play on New Album
Ozzy Osbourne had a few special guests play on his upcoming new album Patient Number 9, but there was one more that he wanted — Jimmy Page, who's already explained why he turned down the offer earlier this year. However, in a new interview, Osbourne revealed that the guitarist never even answered him at all.
Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project
While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
KISS Wanted a Competition Show to Find ‘Next Generation’ Members
KISS' farewell tour, which kicked off in 2019, still doesn't have a scheduled end date, but we know that they do plan on retiring at some point. However, Gene Simmons thinks that it's possible for the rock group to continue on as a touring band with different members, and shared that they once wanted to do a competition show to find them.
Pyro Tech Recalls What Caused James Hetfield’s 1992 Burn Accident
Metallica's 1992 co-headlining tour with Guns N' Roses was not without its fair share of chaos, particularly the show at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal where James Hetfield suffered second-degree burns as a result of a pyrotechnics accident. Pete Cappadocia, who was working as GN'R's pyro tech on that tour, has recalled what caused the Metallica frontman's accident in a new interview on the Appetite for Distortion podcast.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Does His Best Robert Plant Impression on TikTok
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine seems to have an affinity for TikTok, the video-sharing social platform where he frequently posts quick clips he doesn't share anywhere else. Last month, the heavy metal figurehead did just that with a seconds-long short of him exuberantly imitating Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant's signature yowl. In...
Emo Holy Trinity Albums Ranked (My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy + Panic! At the Disco)
While its origins are vague, the term “Emo Holy Trinity” came into the bandom lexicon sometime around 2008, referencing the biblical Godhead nature of the “emo” scene’s three key players. Because Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy had discovered Panic! At The Disco and signed...
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Offers Essential Advice for New Bands
Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows has some essential advice for new bands. He tweeted "never let your art become a commodity," and proceeded to offer more guidance for up and coming artists via the Twitter thread. The Avenged Sevenfold singer started off the. by saying, "Attention all up and coming artists:...
Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID
Travis Barker says he's got COVID and is bummed about it. The blink-182 drummer posted on his Instagram page yesterday (Aug. 18) "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," along with a photo of Barker hitting some equipment with his sticks backstage an Machine Gun Kelly show. Barker has been touring with MGK recently.
