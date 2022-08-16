ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel graphics drop native DirectX 9 support, here's which GPUs are affected

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDlDG_0hJGoCl900

What you need to know

  • The integrated Xe graphics of 12th Gen Intel CPUs and Intel Arc GPUs no longer support DirectX 9 natively.
  • Instead, the newer processors will rely on emulation when called to run purely DirectX 9 games.
  • DirectX 9 is 20 years old, and very few titles rely on it, though there are some popular older games that utilize the API.

Intel has dropped native DirectX 9 (DX9) support for integrated graphics on its 12th Gen chips as well as Arc discrete GPUs . Systems with the newer processors will instead have to rely on emulation to play titles that rely on the older API. Intel announced the change in an updated support page .

"12th generation Intel processor's integrated GPU and Arc discrete GPU no longer support D3D9 natively. Applications and games based on DirectX 9 can still work through Microsoft* D3D9On12 interface," explains Intel.

DirectX 9 is 20 years old, so none of the best PC games from the last few years utilize it. The Verge highlighted that a few games, including Unreal Tournament, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Team Fortress 2, run on DX9. People playing those titles shouldn't see much of a performance difference between native and emulated DirectX 9 support.

Additionally, many older games that rely on DX9 have remakes. For example, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is on the way to PCs.

Integrated GPUs on 11th Gen Intel chips have native DX9 support built in, but even those processors may rely on emulation, depending on if a system features an Intel Arc GPU.

"The integrated GPU on 11th generation and older Intel processors supports DX9 natively, but they can be combined with Arc graphics cards," reads the Intel support dock. "If so, rendering is likely to be handled by the card and not the iGPU (unless the card is disabled). Thus, the system will be using DX9On12 instead of DX9."

With such a small list of titles affected by the change, very few gamers should have any issues. Since DirectX is owned and sustained by Microsoft, the company should keep an eye on reported issues to fix any bugs.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intel Graphics#Directx#Gpus#Xe#Intel Arc#Gpu
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Computers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Windows Central

Windows Central

135
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy