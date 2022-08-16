Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
WBOC
Downtown Salisbury Development is Making Progress
SALISBURY -- Progress is being made on "The Ross", a fourteen story apartment complex in the heart of downtown. The project started back in 2020, but covid caused an eighteen month delay. Work was finally able to resume back in August of last year, and as of August 2022, the crew is right on schedule.
Ocean City Today
Planning grants exemption for tower on Snow Hill farm
A Snow Hill farmer was granted a special exception from the Worcester County Board of Zoning Appeals last week that will allow him to have a cell tower constructed within 1,000 feet of an existing residential structure. James Kurtz was granted the approval nearly two months after the county commissioners...
Ocean City Today
Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters
Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
WGMD Radio
Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward
Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
The Dispatch
Bohlen Expected To Be Named Town Administrator In Berlin
BERLIN– Berlin officials are expected to announce Mary Bohlen as the new town administrator on Monday. Bohlen, a longtime town employee, has served as acting town administrator since the departure of Jeff Fleetwood in April. The agenda for Monday’s town council meeting includes an announcement regarding administrative vacancies from...
Cape Gazette
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
One of the Last Lots in RBYCC - 60 West Side Drive
60 WEST SIDE DRIVE / Rehoboth Beach Yacht & Country Club. One of the last lots available in Rehoboth Beach Yacht & Country Club. Build exactly what YOU desire. Located on the highly sought after West Side Drive and close proximity to the clubhouse & pool. This lot has some trees to provide the privacy that you may desire and located on the 16th green. Beautiful views of the golf course. This .34 acre lot (100' x 150') is large enough to build a large home w/garage. Less than 2 miles to the boardwalk but none of the congestion of downtown. Memberships to club are available and separate. Membership is not required. This is the perfect location for a primary home or a vacation getaway.
Cape Gazette
Commercial fees could be assessed at Lewes parks in 2023
Lewes parks can often be filled with people engaged in different activities during the peak season. Officials say it can run from the first warm weeks of April until the last 70-degree day that may pop up as late as November. Residents and visitors enjoy various forms of yoga, fitness...
Cape Gazette
Developer plans marina, restaurant in Osprey Point
Osprey Point Preserve LLC, the developer of the Osprey Point residential planned community at the end of Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has filed an application to amend its approved rezoning to include a 1.85-acre restaurant and marina along Arnell Creek. During an Aug. 11 Sussex County Planning &...
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – August 19, 2022
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. Every...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Village Center receives preliminary approval
It's been 15 years in the works, but a preliminary site plan for Village Center has been approved by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Rezoning to B-1 neighborhood business district for the shopping complex in front of the Governors subdivision at the Kings Highway-Gills Neck Road intersection just outside Lewes city limits was approved by Sussex County Council in December 2016.
The Dispatch
Changes Approved For Later Sunfest
OCEAN CITY – Having already been moved back to the third week in October to accommodate other major events in late September, Sunfest promises to retain the traditional elements that have made it so popular over the decades but will also include some new elements designed to expand the demographics.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
delawarepublic.org
Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation
Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
The Dispatch
Fenwick Committee Talks Traffic-Calming Measures
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed calming measures along three side streets, including the implementation of one-way traffic and raised crosswalks, highlighting a town committee meeting this week. Bottom of Form. On Tuesday, Councilman Richard Been, chair of the Fenwick Island Infrastructure Committee, presented members with possible traffic-calming measures along Bunting...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair makes big return, features new exhibits/learning opportunities
SALISBURY, Md. – From arts and crafts to livestock exhibits, this year’s Wicomico County Fair made it’s return to Winter Place Park in Salisbury with something for the whole family to enjoy. Organizers say it feels good to get back in the swing of tradition. “We have...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish helps clear way for homeless village
Dogfish Head Brewery employees probably never imagined they would be mixing a concoction of old paint and kitty litter. That was one of their tasks during a Dogfish Benevolence Day to help clear the site for the new Springboard Collaborative Pallet Shelter Village on a 3-acre lot behind First State Community Action Agency in downtown Georgetown.
Comments / 0