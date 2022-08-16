Promising Pickens dazzles in preseason opener with Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) leaps over defensive back Justin Layne in a drill during practice at NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — George Pickens has been the talk of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, as he has turned heads with his big-play ability through three weeks of workouts at St. Vincent College.

The promising rookie receiver was just as impressive in his professional debut, helping the offense to three first-half scoring drives during Pittsburgh’s preseason-opening win against Seattle on Saturday.

