Wrong place, right time: Officer saves woman from jumping off bridge
GALLUP, N.M. — A New Mexico State Police officer calls it fate after a miscommunication saved a woman's life. It was Aug. 7 when Officer Rachel Hall was sent to a call but read the location wrong. "It was completely coincidental, maybe a God thing where I took the...
Video: Woman shakes free from handcuffs, opens fire on deputies in Oklahoma
Officials released body camera video showing the intense moments leading up to a six-hour standoff Friday after a woman shot a deputy and a bystander in Oklahoma. Deputies from the Grady County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene Friday morning for a woman acting erratically. Authorities said the suspect, Racheal Clay, had meth in her system.
Terrifying video shows brutal winds, transformer explosion during storm in Florida
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Wild weather moved through Central Florida on Wednesday. Jaclyn Trinkl and Jamison Wrigley from Orange City captured video on their Ring camera of the severe storm. The video shows heavy rain being driven by strong winds. Then a transformer explodes, sending a cloud of smoke...
Videocast: Rain and Storm Chances Increase Overnight
A few spotty showers across SE Wisconsin this evening but rain and storms become scattered overnight through Saturday. Drying out Sunday with much more sunshine Monday.
In Wisconsin 69% support marijuana legalization: Marquette Law School Poll
A Wisconsin lawmaker says she plans to re-introduce a bill to legalize marijuana in the state. Democratic State Sen. Melissa Agard of Madison told WISN-12 News, "I'm looking forward to being able to re-introduce the bill during the next legislative session." Agard's comments come one day after a Marquette Law...
