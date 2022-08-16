ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Video: Woman shakes free from handcuffs, opens fire on deputies in Oklahoma

Officials released body camera video showing the intense moments leading up to a six-hour standoff Friday after a woman shot a deputy and a bystander in Oklahoma. Deputies from the Grady County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene Friday morning for a woman acting erratically. Authorities said the suspect, Racheal Clay, had meth in her system.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy