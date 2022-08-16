Read full article on original website
Alice Smith
4d ago
My husband had to stop on 24/27 because of the crash. He was following a friend, who snapped 3 pics of what he thought was just a smashed up bike and a man unconscious. The last pic shows his spirit going up over his body. When he saw the 3rd pic, he knew then the person was dead.
Reply(1)
3
Related
1 killed in crash involving car and train in Johnston County
One person died in a crash between a train and a car in Johnston County.
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
One person killed in crash between train and car in Johnston County
Benson, N.C. — One person died in a crash involving a train and car in Johnston County on Friday. The crash happened on Raleigh Road between U.S. Highway 301 and Woodall Road in Benson. State Highway Patrol said a train was going north and the crossing guard was down...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
jocoreport.com
Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train
BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
WMBF
NCHP: 1-year-old hit by car, killed in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old has died after troopers said the child was hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called to the accident around 6:45 p.m. Thursday along East White Pond Road near Fairmont. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said the child darted into the...
cbs17
Durham family taken to hospital after they crash SUV into own apartment, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and one child were taken to a hospital in Durham Friday night after police say the family crashed an SUV into their own apartment. The driver of an SUV plowed into an apartment unit at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Shannon Road in Durham, a CBS 17 journalist at the scene said.
Fayetteville woman arrested for DWI after driving car onto train tracks, police say
A woman was arrested in Fayetteville after a car was hit by a train.
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man dies in motorcycle accident
A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
cbs17
Fight breaks out after motorcycle and BMW collide along Raleigh road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight broke out following a motorcycle and car crash along a south Raleigh road Thursday night. A CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed that responding police officers had to hold people back at the scene near the intersection of Rock Quarry and Cross Link roads.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
cbs17
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly Siler City shooting, DA says
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — No charges will be filed against a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in a deadly shooting in Siler City from late May, officials said Thursday. The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said. Around 4:30 p.m. that day, Trooper...
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
NC correctional officer passes away during training
RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
Woman killed in Fayetteville crash identified by police
Fayetteville police have released the name of the driver killed in a head-on crash that happened about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road.
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connecting with the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
Comments / 20