ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61

Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
MUSIC
NME

Robert Plant says the idea of reuniting Led Zeppelin doesn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”

Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”. The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs though.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendon Urie
NME

‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action

Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo shares heartfelt cover of IU’s ‘Knees’ in tribute to his late mother

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo has shared an emotional new cover of ‘Knees’ by IU. Wonwoo’s cover, which is largely faithful to the original’s sound, was shared on the K-pop boyband’s official YouTube channel on August 19 at midnight KST. It marks his first solo contribution to SEVENTEEN’s sprawling collection of unofficial solo tracks and covers, which include Seungkwan and Youngji’s collaboration on Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ and Joshua’s cover of dhruv’s ‘double take’, among others.
MUSIC
NME

Watch BLACKPINK’s striking music video for comeback single ‘Pink Venom’

After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Pray For The Wicked#Uk#Las Vegas#Viva Las Vengeance
NME

Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track

Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Blondie, Mac DeMarco and more for first Band Shirt Day fundraiser

Blondie, Mac DeMarco and Tori Amos are among the artists set to take part in the first ever Band Shirt Day next month. The new fundraising event will hold its first edition on September 16, bringing artists together to donate proceeds from their merchandise sales to charities of their choice.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’

Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
MUSIC
NME

M.I.A. coaches her artificial doppelganger in the music video for ‘Popular’

M.I.A. has released an official music video for her single ‘Popular’, the most recent taste of her forthcoming album ‘MATA’. Directed by Arnaud Bresson (Kanye West, Beabadoobee), the ‘Popular’ music video sees M.I.A. direct her artificial doppelganger – referred to in a press release as an “influencer-bot-in-training” called M.A.I. – in how to walk, talk, move, dance and inspire just like M.I.A. does.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Mura Masa recruits Kali Uchis for ‘blessing me’ remix

Mura Masa has shared a new Kali Uchis remix of his recent single ‘blessing me’ – check it out below. The original version of ‘blessing me’ came out back in May and features Pa Salieu and Skilliben. It was announced alongside details of Mura Masa’s third album, ‘demon time’, which is due out on September 16.
MUSIC
NME

Pixies on having curry with and being covered by David Bowie

Pixies have told NME about going for curry with David Bowie and having the legend cover one of their songs. This week, the alt-rock legends took NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! challenge, where veteran artists are quizzed about their history in the music industry. During...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy