The 1975 debut new song ‘I’m In Love With You’ during live comeback in Tokyo
Tonight (August 20), The 1975 made their live return in Japan, playing the first of two gigs as part of the Summer Sonic Festival – watch them debut a new song called ‘I’m In Love With You’ below. The gigs mark the band’s first live shows...
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
Robert Plant says the idea of reuniting Led Zeppelin doesn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”
Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”. The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs though.
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action
Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
Supergrass’ Danny Goffey tells us about his new album and book ‘Bryan Moone’s DiscoPunk’
Danny Goffey has announced details of his third solo album ‘Bryan Moone’s DiscoPunk’ and an accompanying limited edition book. Check out the first single from the record ‘Everybody’s On Drugs’ below, alongside our chat with the Supergrass drummer and indie star. ‘Bryan Moone’s DiscoPunk’...
SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo shares heartfelt cover of IU’s ‘Knees’ in tribute to his late mother
SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo has shared an emotional new cover of ‘Knees’ by IU. Wonwoo’s cover, which is largely faithful to the original’s sound, was shared on the K-pop boyband’s official YouTube channel on August 19 at midnight KST. It marks his first solo contribution to SEVENTEEN’s sprawling collection of unofficial solo tracks and covers, which include Seungkwan and Youngji’s collaboration on Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ and Joshua’s cover of dhruv’s ‘double take’, among others.
Watch BLACKPINK’s striking music video for comeback single ‘Pink Venom’
After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn helped pick out tattoo designs for his character, according to the show's makeup artist
Insider recently spoke with Amy L. Forsythe, the Emmy-nominated lead makeup artist for all four seasons of "Stranger Things."
Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track
Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
Gorillaz debut new Tame Impala and Bootie Brown collaboration ‘New Gold’ at All Points East
Gorillaz headlined London’s All Points East last night (August 19) and debuted a new collaboration with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown – watch them play ‘New Gold’ below. The band played the Victoria Park festival to kick off the second part of their 2022 European tour,...
Blondie, Mac DeMarco and more for first Band Shirt Day fundraiser
Blondie, Mac DeMarco and Tori Amos are among the artists set to take part in the first ever Band Shirt Day next month. The new fundraising event will hold its first edition on September 16, bringing artists together to donate proceeds from their merchandise sales to charities of their choice.
Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’
Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
M.I.A. coaches her artificial doppelganger in the music video for ‘Popular’
M.I.A. has released an official music video for her single ‘Popular’, the most recent taste of her forthcoming album ‘MATA’. Directed by Arnaud Bresson (Kanye West, Beabadoobee), the ‘Popular’ music video sees M.I.A. direct her artificial doppelganger – referred to in a press release as an “influencer-bot-in-training” called M.A.I. – in how to walk, talk, move, dance and inspire just like M.I.A. does.
Mura Masa recruits Kali Uchis for ‘blessing me’ remix
Mura Masa has shared a new Kali Uchis remix of his recent single ‘blessing me’ – check it out below. The original version of ‘blessing me’ came out back in May and features Pa Salieu and Skilliben. It was announced alongside details of Mura Masa’s third album, ‘demon time’, which is due out on September 16.
My Chemical Romance play ‘Bury Me in Black’ for first time in 19 years as they kick off US reunion tour
My Chemical Romance kicked off their North American reunion tour last night (August 20) by playing two rarities for the first time in over 15 years. The band played at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City to begin a 25-date tour that takes them through until early October. At the...
Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal
Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.
BLACKPINK enter a world-conquering era with unapologetic new single ‘Pink Venom’
In a press conference ahead of the release of new single ‘Pink Venom’ – their first new song in two years – Jennie summed up the ethos of BLACKPINK in a single word: “Confidence.”. Since their debut, BLACKPINK have championed holding your head high and...
Pixies on having curry with and being covered by David Bowie
Pixies have told NME about going for curry with David Bowie and having the legend cover one of their songs. This week, the alt-rock legends took NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! challenge, where veteran artists are quizzed about their history in the music industry. During...
Watch Coldplay perform Kate Bush and ABBA covers with Alan Partridge and Jacob Collier
For the penultimate date of their six-show Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay performed their nightly duology of covers with the unique trio of Steve Coogan (in character as Alan Partridge), Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence. As all shows on the run have been thus far, Coldplay’s show on Saturday (August 20)...
