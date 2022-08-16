ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Multiple people killed after two planes crash in Northern California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. Video above: Witness describes watching planes crash into each other. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly...
WATSONVILLE, CA
WJCL

Video: Woman shakes free from handcuffs, opens fire on deputies in Oklahoma

Officials released body camera video showing the intense moments leading up to a six-hour standoff Friday after a woman shot a deputy and a bystander in Oklahoma. Deputies from the Grady County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene Friday morning for a woman acting erratically. Authorities said the suspect, Racheal Clay, had meth in her system.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
WJCL

Indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole more than $120,000 intended for his brother

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, charged in the double murder of his wife and son, now faces additional indictments. On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments against Murdaugh, as well as two associates, for alleged crimes that took place in Colleton and Hampton counties.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy