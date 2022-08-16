Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Wrong way crash leads to 5 deaths in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of State Road 826 were shut down due to a police investigation of a car crash that left multiple people dead. On Saturday, at 4:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the entrance ramp of State Road 826 and Northwest 57th Avenue in regards to a car collision.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car near South Beach hotel; underage driver arrested
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash near a Miami Beach hotel that, they said, sent a woman to the hospital and led officers to arrest the underage driver involved. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1800 block of Collins Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
5 killed in wrong-way crash on SR 826 in Northwest Miami-Dade; driver hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four women and a man were killed after, authorities said, they were involved in a violent wrong-way wreck on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade that shut down all westbound lanes for hours and sent the driver who was going against traffic to the hospital.
5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway
Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Wrong way crash leads to 5 deaths in Northwest Miami-Dade, westbound lanes of State Road 826 shutdown
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shut down due to a police investigation of a car crash that left multiple people dead. On Saturday, at 4:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the entrance ramp of State Road 826 and Northwest 57th Avenue in regards to a car collision.
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach Police officer fired after internal probe into role in teen’s fatal dirt bike crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A longtime Boynton Beach Police officer has been fired for his role in the dirt bike crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, according to an internal document. The termination of Officer Mark Sohn comes after the completion of an internal affairs...
Wrong-way crash leaves 5 dead in South Florida
A man driving the wrong way on a busy South Florida highway early Saturday crashed into another car, killing all five women in the other vehicle, authorities said.
WSVN-TV
FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating after body found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street around 6:30 a.m., Friday morning. Homicide units responded as...
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
cw34.com
Miami Fire Rescue fires firefighter for statement about the death of MDPD officer
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter was terminated from the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department on Thursday after officials say he made inappropriate comments about the death of a Miami-Dade police officer who died in the line of duty. According to the fire department the firefighter in question...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man in connection to Miami Beach shooting that put 1 in coma; victim now stable
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Miami Beach that sent one person to the hospital. Miami Beach Police officers swarmed the Extended Stay America Suites in Miami Springs, Thursday afternoon. A picture shared with 7News showed the...
WSVN-TV
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
WSVN-TV
Brightline train slams into unoccupied SUV in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train slammed into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami, and the dramatic crash was captured on cellphone video. The footage captured the moment the train struck the vehicle on the tracks in the area of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, near a Lexus dealership, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Crews rescue, treat 2 dogs after Fort Lauderdale home catches fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two dogs and their owners after their Fort Lauderdale home caught fire. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1500 block of South Ocean Drive, just before 1:30 a.m., Saturday. Firefighters were...
WSVN-TV
Man charged with elderly roommate’s murder in Fort Lauderdale high-rise fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a man talked to 7News about a Fort Lauderdale high-rise fire that killed his roommate, he is now the prime suspect in the fiery death. Back in early December, Keith Rush said he had no idea what sparked the blaze inside the ninth-floor...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officers, community arrive at JMH for Cesar Echaverry procession
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officers and the South Florida community prepared for Cesar Echaverry’s procession. 7SkyForce captured video footage of all the police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning. Local law enforcement and the rest of the community paid their respects at 10 a.m. near Jackson...
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Comments / 0