WSVN-TV

Wrong way crash leads to 5 deaths in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of State Road 826 were shut down due to a police investigation of a car crash that left multiple people dead. On Saturday, at 4:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the entrance ramp of State Road 826 and Northwest 57th Avenue in regards to a car collision.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WOKV

5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway

Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating after body found in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street around 6:30 a.m., Friday morning. Homicide units responded as...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline train slams into unoccupied SUV in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train slammed into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami, and the dramatic crash was captured on cellphone video. The footage captured the moment the train struck the vehicle on the tracks in the area of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, near a Lexus dealership, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD officers, community arrive at JMH for Cesar Echaverry procession

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officers and the South Florida community prepared for Cesar Echaverry’s procession. 7SkyForce captured video footage of all the police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning. Local law enforcement and the rest of the community paid their respects at 10 a.m. near Jackson...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...

