If there’s one brand that has surprised the world of fashion the most in the past decade, it’s Vetements. Whether it be making the DHL logo a fashion statement or throwing spikes on Oakley sunglasses and Reebok trainers, the label has never failed to provoke a crowd. For Fall/Winter 2022, Vetements opted to address influencer and Bitcoin millionaires with its ready-to-wear presentation which featured models wearing face masks in front of a backdrop with a repeating print of million dollar bills. In terms of footwear, the Vetements x New Rock Platform Sneakers appeared throughout in several different colorways. Now, the Spanish shoe company that specializes in goth looks has launched its collaborative ankle boot in two colorways.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO