hypebeast.com
Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist
On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
Silk Sonic's Debut Album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' Goes Platinum
An Evening With Silk Sonic, the debut album of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s super duo Silk Sonic, has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry of Association of America (RIAA). The record has sold over a million units in the United States since its release in November...
The Game and Big Sean Work for a Moving Company In New "Stupid" Music Video
A week removed from The Game releasing his latest album DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind — which was made alongside record producer Hit-Boy — and it has already been met with thunderous applause. Even Shaq took to social media to say that all 31 songs on the record are certified bangers. Promotion on Game’s behalf is still rolling right along as he has just released his latest music video for “Stupid” which features Big Sean.
Fivio Foreign Drops New Track and Music Video “London Freestyle”
A few months after the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign has returned with some new music. Accompanied by an official video, “London Freestyle” hears the New York drill rapper reflect on his newfound success in the music industry and the pressure to keep moving upwards.
Kangol Debuts Apparel Line Inspired by Old School Streetwear Styles
With a strong influence over hip-hop and fashion history, Kangol is channeling classic ’90s styling into its debut apparel collection. The inaugural launch features pieces for both men and women that include premium hoodies, jogger sets, tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and more. Details, colors and materials used all signify iconic old school styles, making the entire collective extremely versatile for everyday looks that bring a touch of flair.
HOMECOMING and Jameson Whiskey Tap Patta for Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collaboration
Jameson Whiskey and African empowerment imprint HOMECOMING have joined forces to host a global, culture-connecting tour, titled #ALLCONNECT, with three landmark events in Atlanta, London and Lagos later this month. Ahead of the tour’s commencement, Jameson and HOMECOMING have recruited Black-owned, Amsterdam-based streetwear label Patta to create a limited-edition T-shirt collection in support of the cross-continental event.
Vetements Chaos Hits New Rock's Platform Sneakers
If there’s one brand that has surprised the world of fashion the most in the past decade, it’s Vetements. Whether it be making the DHL logo a fashion statement or throwing spikes on Oakley sunglasses and Reebok trainers, the label has never failed to provoke a crowd. For Fall/Winter 2022, Vetements opted to address influencer and Bitcoin millionaires with its ready-to-wear presentation which featured models wearing face masks in front of a backdrop with a repeating print of million dollar bills. In terms of footwear, the Vetements x New Rock Platform Sneakers appeared throughout in several different colorways. Now, the Spanish shoe company that specializes in goth looks has launched its collaborative ankle boot in two colorways.
Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q
Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
Anuel AA Joins Reebok on the Pump Omni Zone II
As 2022 continues to present exciting new partnerships in the world of footwear, Reebok has connected with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA. Details regarding this partnership have not been disclosed, however, a look at a collaborative take on the Pump Omni Zone II has popped up. The old...
Richardson Delivers True Streetwear Staples for FW22
New York City-based streetwear label Richardson is back with its latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Helmed by Andrew Richardson, the label’s drop style typically sets forth specific garment designs due to its history of collaborations. From eccentric multicolored graphic designs to workwear-focused pieces, past collaborations have illustrated a range of influences. But for the FW22 season, Richardson brings the pieces back home to true streetwear staples.
Sean Wotherspoon and adidas Originals' Hot Wheels Collab Revs Into Action
Sean Wotherspoon and adidas Originals‘ collaborative partnership continues, but not as you expected it — the threeway collaboration that introduces Hot Wheels into the mix is finally, and officially, happening. Leading the collaboration is Wotherspoon’s adidas Originals Superturf Adventure and the latter’s signature slide, the Adilette. For the...
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
adidas Continues Its Adilicious City Series With Berlin's Ø27
Has continued to shake things up for 2022 with an unprecedented Gucci collection and a plethora of adidas YEEZY launches. However, a lesser known gem of a collaboration initiative has been its Adilicious City Series. Featuring eleven restaurants from eleven cities across the world, adidas has connected with a wide variety of communities, allowing them to share their stories with the world. Recent entries include the UAE’s Ravi Restaurant and Seoul’s oldest bakery, Taegeukdang, which both took on the adidas Superstar. Now, Berlin’s Ø27 – Not Your Ordinary Kebab has its own adidas ZX 8000 on the way.
'Stranger Things' Joins Vans for Customizable Footwear and Apparel Collection
Following the launch of Stranger Things 4, a thematic collaborative capsule is on the way via Vans. Bringing the imaginative world to life, fans are offered an array of footwear and apparel, including the opportunity to customize a significant portion of the products. Beginning with footwear, the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool,...
J.I.D. Drops New Seven-Minute Loosie "2007" Featuring His Dad, J. Cole and Ib Hamad
With his new album The Forever Story set to drop at the end of August, J.I.D. continues to build momentum with his new track “2007.”. Clocking in at approximately seven-and-a-half minutes long, the cut is produced by Latrell James, Christo and the artist himself and features guest appearances from his dad, Carl Louis Route Jr, who delivers the interlude, Dreamville President Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, who is on the first verse and J. Cole, who hops on the outro. “2007” tells the full journey of his musical career, starting from meeting EARTHGANG in university to signing with Dreamville rather than Quality Control and releasing The Never Story in 2017.
Best New Tracks: Offset, Nicki Minaj, Mura Masa and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Offset, Nicki Minaj and Mura Masa, who released the Baby Keem-produced single “54321,” “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)” and a remix of “blessing me” with a new feature from Kali Uchis. Also joining this week’s selection are fresh offerings from Larry June, Armani Caesar x Benny The Butcher x Stove God Cooks, SwaVay, Sudan Archives, Anitta with Missy Elliott, Cautious Clay and 070 Shake.
Netflix Shares First Look at Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes 2'
Netflix has now shared the first look at its upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes. The new stills were published over at Entertainment Weekly and offer fans of the original film a glimpse at what the follow-up would look like, with three images showcasing the returning Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s new character. Helena Bonham Carter has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes with Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokomo also coming back for the sequel.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
Javier Calleja Unveils New Work at Almine Rech Shanghai
Javier Calleja has been busy at work and shows no signs of slowing down. From collaborations with Vans and Hypebeans, to exhibitions in Tokyo and Paris, the Spanish artist returns to the gallery walls in a new show at Almine Rech Shanghai. The eponymously named exhibition features a new series...
