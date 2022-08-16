Read full article on original website
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Baylor Ex Robert Griffin III Set to Replace NFL Legend on Monday Night Football
The 2011 Heisman winner is continuing his football legacy with the legendary primetime staple.
NBC Sports
Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse
The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too. The lone holdout...
Dodgers News: Four-Time All-Star Reliever Released by Dodgers, Retires
Former All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, who had been pitching for Triple-A the last two months, retired on Wednesday after being released by the Dodgers.
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
An Early Look at Giants' Options if They Move on from Daniel Jones
The Giants have a big decision about quarterback Daniel Jones after this year. Let's go through their options as they stand today in terms of free agency and the draft if Jones isn't the answer.
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
NBC Sports
A full-season Deshaun Watson suspension may have been better for the Browns
It would have been bad for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to have been suspended for the full season. It arguably wouldn’t have been quite so bad for the Browns. If Watson had missed the full season, his contract would have tolled until next year. It would have been a true suspension of his career. He would have gotten the minimum salary for 2023 (something in the range of $1 million), instead of the $46 million he’s due to earn. And he would have been under contract through 2027, not 2026.
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer
The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
AthlonSports.com
Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
NBC Sports
Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster
NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Ideally starters will play a half, but injuries may prevent that
There are a variety of approaches that NFL head coaches take when it comes to playing starters in the preseason and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is proving to be on the side of the more snaps the better this summer. Rivera had the Commanders first-teamers in the game into...
Former 2nd Overall Pick Is A Still A Free Agent
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is still a free agent on August 18. The former Kentucky star was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets (who were then named the Bobcats). He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, but was on the New York Knicks preseason roster before the 2020-21 season. In college, the duo of him and (current Los Angeles Lakers star) Anthony Davis won the National Championship.
NBA・
NBC Sports
How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
