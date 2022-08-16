ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Rodney Hampton
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job

This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
NBC Sports

A full-season Deshaun Watson suspension may have been better for the Browns

It would have been bad for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to have been suspended for the full season. It arguably wouldn’t have been quite so bad for the Browns. If Watson had missed the full season, his contract would have tolled until next year. It would have been a true suspension of his career. He would have gotten the minimum salary for 2023 (something in the range of $1 million), instead of the $46 million he’s due to earn. And he would have been under contract through 2027, not 2026.
NBC Sports

Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'

Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer

The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
AthlonSports.com

Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday

The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
NBC Sports

Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster

NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
NBC Sports

Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
FastBreak on FanNation

Former 2nd Overall Pick Is A Still A Free Agent

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is still a free agent on August 18. The former Kentucky star was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets (who were then named the Bobcats). He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, but was on the New York Knicks preseason roster before the 2020-21 season. In college, the duo of him and (current Los Angeles Lakers star) Anthony Davis won the National Championship.
NBC Sports

How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more

For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
