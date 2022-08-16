ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Airlines#Supersonic Aircraft#Linus Travel#Supersonic Speed#Business Industry#Linus Business#Boom Aviation#British#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’

A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheStreet

Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever

Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

NBC News

440K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy