A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
American Airlines passengers were left 'sobbing' after being held on a hot plane for six hours, report says
American Airlines passengers were held on a plane with no air conditioning, food, or drink for six hours on Sunday afternoon, according to a report.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Air traffic controllers say co-pilot who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency 'jumped,' 911 call shows
A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped, a recording released on Tuesday showed. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered last weekend after he plunged from the plane...
What it's like inside Boeing's new 777X
Described as "the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet," the Boeing 777X was originally scheduled to enter into service in 2020, but the launch of the jetliner has been beset by delays.
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
I’m a flight attendant and there is a huge mistake you are making if you sit in the window seat
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why sitting in a window seat on a plane could be bad for your skin - in more ways than one. Former cabin crew member Arina Bloom spent two years dealing with passengers on planes and has learnt all about the mistakes we make every time we board an aircraft.
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
American Airlines crew told to stop leaving late colleagues behind at hotels before leaving for the airport
American Airlines flight attendants were told by their union to stop leaving each other at hotels. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said it has seen a rise in crew being left behind. A shortage of staff has contributed to extensive delays and flight cancelations.
Here are the 10 worst airports in the US for flight cancellations, according to data. The top 2 are in New York and New Jersey.
LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during the peak summer travel season, according to the data cited by Bloomberg.
I got my nails done at a salon in Japan, and the lavish $40 experience made American salons seem eons behind
Okinawa's Cocok Spa had free snacks and drinks, comfy chairs, and more perks that made my pedicure way better than what I've gotten at US salons.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’
A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
American Airlines canceled a 10-year-old passenger's connecting flight without telling her parents
American Airlines didn't tell the parents of a 10-year-old flying alone her flight was canceled. Family members picked her up from the airport and the airline didn't know she was not there anymore. The child was given lunch vouchers but was told she had to pay for dinner herself.
