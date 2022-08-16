ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Morris
Person
Dagen Mcdowell
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…

ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
STOCKS
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Tech Companies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Rubicon Technologies Llc#Rbt#Rubicon Chairman#Fox Business#Fed
FOXBusiness

Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows

Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Retirement savings plunge 20% amid market volatility with the average Fidelity 401(k) now holding $103,800 - and the number of millionaire savers dropped by almost a third last quarter

The average 401(k) retirement account was down 20 percent at the end of June from a year ago, as market volatility takes a bite out of workers' savings. Fidelity Investments reported on Wednesday that its average 401(k) savings account held $103,800 at the end of the second quarter, down from $121,700 in April and $129,300 one year ago.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy

The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Recycling
FOXBusiness

AMC CEO optimistic on future as rival Cineworld shares sink

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has expressed optimism about the future of his movie theater chain as Cineworld, its largest competitor, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy. On Friday, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that the Regal Cinemas owner plans to file a Chapter...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy