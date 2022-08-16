Read full article on original website
Zayn Malik Through the Years: From One Direction Member to Solo Hitmaker
Zayn Malik almost missed his chance at fame. On the morning of his audition for The X Factor UK in 2010, he felt so nervous that he decided not to go — that is, until his mother, Tricia, basically dragged him out of bed and helped change his mind. The rest, as they say, was […]
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
'You might think this is disgusting!' Fearne Cotton reveals she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV because it 'makes life so much easier'
Fearne Cotton has revealed she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV rather than at the dining table. The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting move 'makes her life so much easier'. She told...
"Love Is Blind"'s Iyanna and Jarrette Divorcing After 1 Year of Marriage
Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Tying the Knot — Again! — in Georgia Wedding Celebration
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doubling down on their marriage vows with a decidedly more elaborate affair. The couple — who were officially married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 17 — will celebrate their love over the weekend with their friends and families in Georgia, according to multiple outlets.
Seth Rogen Reveals the "Superbad" Actor Jonah Hill Originally "Hated" After Auditions
Fifteen years after the debut of their beloved comedy "Superbad," co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took the time to reflect on their creation with its stars, and some of their revelations are not what you'd expect. In fact, in an oral history with Vanity Fair, they reveal that there was one actor whom Jonah Hill, who led the movie with costar Michael Cera, couldn't stand at first. Thanks to some strategically placed flyers and one chaotic audition, the "Superbad" creators revealed, Hill had a rocky start with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka McLovin, on and off camera.
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Dancing to Mariah Carey's "Emotions" With Daughter
Nick Cannon and his daughter know how to spend a Wednesday morning. On Aug. 17, the entertainer shared a video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, dancing around to "Emotions" by Mariah Carey — who also happens to be Monroe's mom and Cannon's ex-wife. "No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" the 41-year-old wrote in the caption, tagging Carey.
Why Idris Elba's Daughter Didn't Speak to Him For 3 Weeks Over His New Movie "Beast"
Idris Elba's latest movie, "Beast," almost starred his daughter, Isan — but when she didn't get the role in a rare case of nepotism not working out well for an aspiring actor, she wasn't happy with her famous father. "She auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the...
‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes
A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
See Photos of Chris Hemsworth and His Twin Boys on Their "Epic Camping Trip"
Chris Hemsworth and his twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, are enjoying the great outdoors on their family camping trip. On Aug. 17, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor shared a photo series of the Hemsworth boys's nature getaway via Instagram, and the trio looked like they had a ton of fun together. "Epic camping trip with my boys," Chris wrote in a caption. "Surfing, fishing, roasting marshmallows and wrestling kangaroos. Ain't nothing like it!"
Meagan Good Says Her "Badass" Mom Role in "Day Shift" Is the Kind of Parent She Hopes to Be One Day
Meagan Good's latest film role is keeping her optimistic about motherhood. The veteran actor stars in Netflix's "Day Shift" alongside Jamie Foxx (who plays a blue-collar vampire hunter named Bud Jablonski) — as well as Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Karla Souza — as his ex-wife Jocelyn, who threatens to take their daughter, Paige (Zion Broadnax), to Florida to live a better life away from his unpredictable profession. When Bud accidentally slays the offspring of a vampire boss named Audrey (Souza), he scrambles to keep his family out of harm's way, but they soon become collateral damage.
JoJo Siwa Condensed Her High-Energy, 2-Hour Workout For TikTok
Dancer and YouTube star JoJo Siwa's workout routine is apparently as high energy as her personality. She shared a two-hour workout to TikTok on Aug. 17. Appropriately set to "Eye of the Tiger," the workout consists of cardio, various core-strengthening moves, and some impressive sets of pull-ups. After some basic...
Lee Pace Reveals He's Married to Matthew Foley and Thinking About Starting a Family
Surprise! Lee Pace is officially married — and he has been for some time now. In a recent interview with GQ, the "Bodies Bodies Bodies" actor revealed he is married to Matthew Foley, an executive at Thom Browne. While the 43-year-old didn't say when he and his husband tied the knot, he did reveal they have been together for several years now.
A Deep Dive Into Jade Thirlwall's Meaningful Tattoo Collection
We know Little Mix alum Jade Thirlwall is a fan of bold makeup and quirky outfits, but she also has an impressive array of tiny tattoos that showcase another creative way of expressing herself. As the world awaits for news on Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's solo career moves...
Joony on His Rise From Restaurant Employee to Brent Faiyaz Collaborator
Joony is only at the beginning of his career in the music industry, but the artist is already experiencing exponential growth due, in large part, to the company he keeps. He was recently featured on Brent Faiyaz's album "Wasteland" along with other standout collaborators, including Drake, Alicia Keys, and Tyler, the Creator.
Mariah Carey's "Queen of Christmas" Trademark Bid Sparks Feud Among Christmas Music Icons
Mariah Carey wants to trademark the title "Queen of Christmas," but a few other reigning holiday icons think she's going too far with the legal effort. The drama began when Carey, known for her iconic single "All I Want For Christmas Is You," filed for the trademark in March 2021, though the filing only became public on July 12, per the trademark application, which is viewable online. It would apply to a wide range of goods, from fragrances to jewelry, glassware, clothing, and (unsurprisingly) Christmas ornaments.
Bella Hadid's Baby French Manicure Adds a Classic Touch to Her Travel Outfit
While Bella Hadid experiments with a handful of bolder fashion choices, it seems she's keeping her manicures simple. On Aug. 18, the supermodel — who's become somewhat of a poster child for the revival of the Y2K era — posted a photo on Instagram at what looks like a private airstrip, and her nails were the perfect addition to a cozy travel outfit.
We Have Thoughts: Eureka O'Hara and Honey Davenport For President
When the glamorous, star-studded world of "RuPaul's Drag Race" calls, you answer. But the truth is, there's so much more to the show — and to the art of drag — than we get to see on our screens. To fully unpack the tremendous highs and lows of drag, we sat down for a We Have Thoughts Twitter Space chat with "RuPaul's Drag Race" royalty: Honey Davenport and Eureka O'Hara.
