swimswam.com

Popovici, Schmidbauer Crowned First-Ever European Champions in High Diving

Now that high diving is featured in the European and World Championships, several medalists called for the discipline to be added to the Olympics, too. Current photo via LEN. Thursday, August 18 – Saturday, August 20, 2022 (high diving) Rome, Italy. Parco Del Foro Italico. The first-ever European champions...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

25K Open Water Race Canceled, Final Rankings Voided at European Championships

After the 25K open water race at the European Championships was canceled due to weather conditions, the final classifications were also voided because officials say they didn’t have a view of the final rankings. Weather conditions made the 25K race uncertain from the start and got worse as the...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Siobhan Haughey Hits 1:56.47 200 Free In Hong Kong Comeback Meet

LCM (50m) The 2022 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships kicked off this weekend, with national record holder Siobhan Haughey back in the water. The 24-year-old former University of Michigan Wolverine is competing once again after having pulled out of this year’s World Championships to tend to her ankle injury incurred this past May. In Budapest, Haughey was the top seed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle, the events in which she took silver at the 2020 Olympic Games.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Hungarian Richard Marton Makes Major Breakthrough at European Championships

LCM (50m) Before the Tokyo Olympics, Richard Marton almost quit swimming. According to his longtime training partner, Kristof Milak, the now 22-year-old Marton kept swimming “only to support [Milak’s] preps for the Games. But we convinced him he had a lot more in him.”. Marton competed at the...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Reviewing The Most Notable Swims From Day One Of Duel In The Pool

Mollie O'Callaghan (pictured) was one of Australia's standout performers on day two of the Duel in the Pool competition between the US and the Aussies. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak On 100 Fly-200 Free In 15 Minutes: “I Need To Train A Bit More”

LCM (50m) On day 4 of the European Championships in Rome Kristof Milak swam 3 races in one session. 10 minutes after winning the 100 fly with a time of 50.33, he was back in the water for the semifinal of the 200 free, where he finished 10th missing the final by 0.25 seconds. While the day before he took the silver in 100 free (47.47) and immediately after won the second semifinal of the 100 fly with a time of 51.01.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Time Standards For 2023 Fukuoka World Championships

The time standards for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka will be largely the same as those for the 2022 World Championships, though some have changed. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. FINA has released the official time standards for the 2023 World Championships that will take place in Fukuoka,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

European Championships Open Water Events Postponed or Canceled Because of Weather

Thunderstorms and more heavy waves meant another postponement of open water events in Italy this week, with one race being canceled. 2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – OPEN WATER. Saturday, August 20-Sunday, August 21 (open water swimming) Ostia, Italy. Weather has again postponed the open water swimming events at the...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Italy Has Won a Medal in the Men’s 800 at Every LC European Championships

Italy put together a stunning performance at the 2022 European Championships, swimming in front of a home Crowd in Rome. One of the best performances for Italy came in the men’s 800 free, where superstar distance swimmer Gregorio Paltirnieri shattered the Championship Record in 7:40.86, while 16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi won Bronze in a new World Junior Record of 7:43.37.
WORLD
swimswam.com

Cody Simpson Eyeing Other Events En Route To Paris 2024

The 2022 Duel in the Pool is upon us and one of the highest-profile racers on the Australian side is pop-star-turned-Commonwealth Games swimmer Cody Simpson. Archive photo via Speedo. The 2022 Duel in the Pool is upon us and one of the highest-profile racers on the Australian side is pop-star-turned-Commonwealth...
WORLD
swimswam.com

2022 Duel In The Pool: Day 2 Event Primer

Check out this post to get fully up to speed with each and every event that will be contested on day 2 of the 2022 Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Aquatic Meet Mei Aces Ne Jeeta Overall Championship – Indian Swimming News

138.5 Points Ke Sath TURTLE’s Ne Men’s Team Title Ko Aur ACES Ne 121 Points Ke Sath Women’s Team Ko Apne Naam Kiya. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Chennai Mei Conclude Huye Sixth Senior State Aquatic Championship Mein, Academy Of Excellence In Swimming Ne 225 Points Ke Sath Overall Championship Ka Title Apne Naam Kr Liya Hai.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Duel In The Pool: Event Schedule And Scoring Breakdown

Check out the full event schedule and how each race will be scored for the 3-day 2022 Duel in the Pool in Sydney, Australia. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21) Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19) Start Times. Friday – open...
SWIMMING & SURFING

