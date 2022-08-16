Betsy Johnson, unaffiliated candidate for governor, turns in enough signatures to secure a spot on Oregon’s fall ballot

The Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council (ORTAC) will meet 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m., Aug. 18 via Zoom. The meeting includes updates about the Scenic and Regional Trail Program, a membership update, and a discussion of plans to issue the 2022 Doug Newman Memorial Award. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda and link for the meeting is posted on the ORTAC website. ORTAC was established by the Legislature in 1971 to advise Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and its partners in the development and promotion of high quality non-motorized trail systems throughout Oregon. The council is made up of seven members representing Oregon’s U.S. Congressional Districts, and at least two members representing counties bordering the coast. Members are appointed by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. For more information about ORTAC, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/BWT/Pages/BWT-ortac.aspx For more information, contact Program Coordinator Jodi Bellefeuille at 503-856-6316 or jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov.

2 DAYS AGO