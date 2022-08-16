Betsy Johnson, unaffiliated candidate for governor, turns in enough signatures to secure a spot on Oregon’s fall ballot

Read full article on original website
Poll: Abortion increasingly important for Oregon Democrats likely to vote in November
A growing number of Oregon Democratic voters cited abortion as the most important issue to them in picking a new governor in November, according to new poll results from earlier this month. In the survey of likely voters conducted by DHM Research from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 16% of...
NBC News
'The party left me’: Oregon’s independent gubernatorial candidate
Independent candidate Betsy Johnson delivered over 48,000 signatures – more than double what she needed – to get on the ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial race. The former Democratic state senator joins Meet the Press NOW to share why she’s choosing to run without a party.Aug. 19, 2022.
KGW
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson refuses to release tax returns to Willamette Week
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan both released their returns, the weekly reported. Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate, declined.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Expansion Rules Have Protected Open Space But Led To New Disputes (Latest News)
On a rainy spring day, Anyeley Hallovà and I are strolling around her inner Northeast Portland neighborhood. In front of a dilapidated cottage, we halt. She visited occasionally when a second house was being built in the backyard. She expresses awe at how expertly the new house was integrated into the existing landscape.
KGW
Oregon state rep arrested at the Clackamas County Fair after confrontation over cigarette
Republican state lawmaker James Hieb said that he’d had a few drinks and was smoking a cigarette when a woman told him to stop. He said he ignored her.
Oregon chief justice offers rationale for firing members of public defense commission
Oregon’s chief justice on Wednesday rebutted criticism that interpersonal squabbling spurred her decision to sweep the deck clean at the commission overseeing the state’s public defense system. Chief Justice Martha Walters made a point to address the concerns after she earlier this week dismissed all nine members of...
How new Colorado River water cuts will impact Western states, residents
Arizona and Nevada residents won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts.
One Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Won't Hand Over Tax Returns
Of the three candidates for Governor of Oregon this year, only one won't hand over their tax returns. Willamette Week shared details about the publication's attempt to secure tax return copies from all three candidates in this year's race -- Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and Independent Betsy Johnson.
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
Readers respond: Commutations a concern
What gives with liberals letting criminals out of prison despite families wishing the people who committed crimes against them to never see the light of day? (“Commutations granted to 1,000 felons by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown were lawful, appeals court says,” Aug. 10) With crime levels hemorrhaging around the country and at the state level, why does Gov. Kate Brown feel the need to add to those levels? Not feeling safe is the norm now, I guess!
oregontoday.net
Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council, Aug. 18
The Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council (ORTAC) will meet 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m., Aug. 18 via Zoom. The meeting includes updates about the Scenic and Regional Trail Program, a membership update, and a discussion of plans to issue the 2022 Doug Newman Memorial Award. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda and link for the meeting is posted on the ORTAC website. ORTAC was established by the Legislature in 1971 to advise Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and its partners in the development and promotion of high quality non-motorized trail systems throughout Oregon. The council is made up of seven members representing Oregon’s U.S. Congressional Districts, and at least two members representing counties bordering the coast. Members are appointed by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. For more information about ORTAC, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/BWT/Pages/BWT-ortac.aspx For more information, contact Program Coordinator Jodi Bellefeuille at 503-856-6316 or jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov.
Oregon secures up to $83.5 million in federal aid to support small businesses
Oregon is in line to receive as much as $83.5 million in federal funding to promote small business growth and entrepreneurship in underserved communities across the state. The U.S. Treasury Department announced Friday that Oregon was among four states to receive $750 million in the latest round of funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative Program, or SSBCI.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Lawmakers Call for NW Natural Investigation, Kids-For-Cash Scandal, and Northern Lights in Oregon
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! A friendly reminder...
WWEEK
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
KATU.com
Lawsuit alleging abuses in Oregon's foster care system gains class action status
SALEM, Ore. — A lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon's Department of Human Services, Child welfare Division, was granted class action status by a federal judge Aug. 17. The lawsuit, filed in April of 2019, was brought by Disability Rights Oregon, a New York-based nonprofit, A Better...
centraloregondaily.com
207 unhoused people died in Oregon this year; 1st-ever count of its kind
The geographic region that encompasses Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Grant, Harney Klamath, Lake, and Wheeler counties reported 17 deaths. There were 69 deaths among those ages 55-64, the largest number of that demographic. The highest number of deaths came in January — 48. The fewest — 25— came in February....
Readers respond: Few plastic bags compostable
As a recycling educator, I have to say no to Marge Congress’s plea for compostable produce bags (“Readers respond: Produce bags should be compostable,” Aug. 7). What Oregonians need to know is that plastic bags cannot be composted in Oregon, with the exception of the BPI-certified bags to hold food scraps in green waste bins. Unlike California, we do not have a composting facility that can accept other kinds. That is why so-called compostable plastic bags will be landfilled here. Regular produce bags can be recycled if the consumer takes them a New Seasons, Safeway, Fred Meyer, or other store that participates in the “drop off directory” at bagandfilmrecycling.org.
Oregon bar seeks emergency law license suspension of lawyer ignoring disciplinary investigation
The Oregon State Bar is seeking a rare emergency suspension of an attorney’s law license as he continues to represent clients in federal and state courts and charge his clients significant fees despite an earlier suspension, state records show. Louis Paul Marcanti’s troubles began when Columbia Bank notified the...
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
