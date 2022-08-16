Read full article on original website
Florida representative tours Correct Craft, Ingenity
Representative Darren Soto (FL-09) this week toured Correct Craft and Ingenity Electric facilities in Orlando, Florida alongside Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin, Ingenity President Sean Marrero, and NMMA Director of Federal Relations Callie Hoyt. During the visit Representative Soto spoke with industry leaders on the economic impact the recreational boating...
Can Prohibiting Fishing Save Florida’s Coral Reefs?
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Salt Water Sportsman email newsletter. Subscribe to Salt Water Sportsman magazine for $19 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Fishing isn’t destroying Florida’s coral reefs. However, prohibiting fishing is one idea that has been floated in the fight to save them. If anglers want to protect the reefs while enjoying the great fishing they offer, then they need to make their voices heard at a webinar for stakeholders on Aug 23. (More info below.)
NMMA team visits Arkansas manufacturing facilities
Following a busy legislation season, the NMMA team has visited member companies across the states to meet with industry leaders to discuss the industry’s policy priorities and areas of focus for the 2023 legislation season. Last week, Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Katherine Andrews joined Ben Murray, NMMA...
Boating in Seattle: Everything You Need to Know
Boating is immensely popular in the state of Washington. It is estimated that 700,000 Washingtonians own some type of watercraft—and Seattle happens to be a major hub for this boating activity. Locals here love to get on the water, whether it’s a day boat, sailboat, yacht, or row boat. If you’re looking for a happy boating community to get cozy with, consider boating in Seattle, which offers beginners and enthusiasts the perfect setting and circumstances to get going.
