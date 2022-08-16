ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will stay in the scattered category this weekend. Atmospheric moisture content will not be as high this weekend and will be one element to keep rain odds at around 50% Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging from near 90 to the mid 90s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After an active afternoon full of showers & thunderstorms, things will quiet down this evening with isolated showers and muggy temperatures in the mid 70s. Much of the same in the forecast for Sunday. A mix of sun & clouds to start the day, giving way...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Picnic

We create a bespoke picnic for you based on your contact form selections (guest count, occasion, location, color/style preferences, etc.). Our picnic packages are curated and based on your unique selections. We do not create mood boards or send rental options within our picnic packages. Please review our gallery and Instagram to see examples of our picnics. If you are interested in a completely custom and collaborative design, please inquire about our design and style services. We deliver, set up, style your picnic and have everything ready upon your arrival. We wait at the picnic until you arrive to greet you. Once you arrive, we leave you to enjoy your experience for the reserved time. You are responsible for the items until we return to pack them up at the arranged time. Once we return to pack up, you are free to leave and enjoy the rest of your day or evening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

ACLU of Florida sues Leon County Clerk for violating Eighth Amendment

The Tallahassee Bail Fund uses public donations to post cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person's release from jail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is filing a lawsuit against Leon County Circuit Court Clerk Gwendolyn Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for excessive bail, excessive fines and due process.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'

There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving childhood learning in Tallahassee to addressing local labor shortages. UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial. Leon County Dog Park closed over potential contamination. Updated: 8 hours ago. Leon County Dog Park...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has closed Bradfordville Dog Park after a dog that visited got sick from a “flesh eating mold.”. “The County received a report of a dog believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant found near ponds and wetlands,” Leon County spokesperson Matt Cavell said in a statement to WCTV.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Three people injured following shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The incident happened on the 200 Block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee after 6 p.m. The suspect and one other person confronted a resident about an incident. A fight...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Hearing aids soon available over the counter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New guidelines for hearing aids could make them available over the counter soon. The FDA is finalizing a rule this week to make the change official, and once it’s approved that would mean you will no longer need a prescription to get hearing aids. ”Going...
WCTV

Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead following a crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened between Marianna and Grand Ridge, near Old Spanish Trail Road. A Marianna woman, 73, was driving a Chevy Tahoe west on Hwy 90 when she crossed over the center line and hit a delivery van head-on.

