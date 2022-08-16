Read full article on original website
WCTV
Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will stay in the scattered category this weekend. Atmospheric moisture content will not be as high this weekend and will be one element to keep rain odds at around 50% Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging from near 90 to the mid 90s.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After an active afternoon full of showers & thunderstorms, things will quiet down this evening with isolated showers and muggy temperatures in the mid 70s. Much of the same in the forecast for Sunday. A mix of sun & clouds to start the day, giving way...
WCTV
Ms. Rankins makes fried chicken
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Rankins is in the kitchen teaching us how to make fried chicken.
WCTV
Tallahassee Picnic
We create a bespoke picnic for you based on your contact form selections (guest count, occasion, location, color/style preferences, etc.). Our picnic packages are curated and based on your unique selections. We do not create mood boards or send rental options within our picnic packages. Please review our gallery and Instagram to see examples of our picnics. If you are interested in a completely custom and collaborative design, please inquire about our design and style services. We deliver, set up, style your picnic and have everything ready upon your arrival. We wait at the picnic until you arrive to greet you. Once you arrive, we leave you to enjoy your experience for the reserved time. You are responsible for the items until we return to pack them up at the arranged time. Once we return to pack up, you are free to leave and enjoy the rest of your day or evening.
WCTV
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for a man accused of stealing a rare comic book collection from FSU’s Strozier Library claim the books have recently been found in a “rubber container” inside the library. Todd Peak was arrested in February and accused of stealing a rare comic...
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
floridapolitics.com
ACLU of Florida sues Leon County Clerk for violating Eighth Amendment
The Tallahassee Bail Fund uses public donations to post cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person's release from jail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is filing a lawsuit against Leon County Circuit Court Clerk Gwendolyn Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for excessive bail, excessive fines and due process.
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in […]
WCTV
Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'
There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving childhood learning in Tallahassee to addressing local labor shortages. UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial. Leon County Dog Park closed over potential contamination. Updated: 8 hours ago. Leon County Dog Park...
WCTV
UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man involved in a lengthy standoff with police Thursday was supposed to stand trial the same day on child molestation charges, but never showed up in court. Court records show 62-year-old Frank Copson was facing three felonies and was scheduled to stand trial on...
WCTV
County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has closed Bradfordville Dog Park after a dog that visited got sick from a “flesh eating mold.”. “The County received a report of a dog believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant found near ponds and wetlands,” Leon County spokesperson Matt Cavell said in a statement to WCTV.
WCTV
Three people injured following shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The incident happened on the 200 Block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee after 6 p.m. The suspect and one other person confronted a resident about an incident. A fight...
Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle accident in Wakulla County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident in Wakulla County Wednesday afternoon.
WCTV
Hearing aids soon available over the counter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New guidelines for hearing aids could make them available over the counter soon. The FDA is finalizing a rule this week to make the change official, and once it’s approved that would mean you will no longer need a prescription to get hearing aids. ”Going...
WCTV
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.
WJHG-TV
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead following a crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened between Marianna and Grand Ridge, near Old Spanish Trail Road. A Marianna woman, 73, was driving a Chevy Tahoe west on Hwy 90 when she crossed over the center line and hit a delivery van head-on.
