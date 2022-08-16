Read full article on original website
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
beckerspayer.com
Groups preparing to sue over Florida Medicaid's gender-affirming care ban
A group of transgender-rights organizations is preparing to file a federal lawsuit seeking to halt Florida's Medicaid regulator from banning coverage of gender-affirming care, Politico reported Aug. 17. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration finalized rules banning healthcare providers from billing Medicaid for gender-affirming medical treatment on Aug. 11....
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Idaho names director of public affairs, government relations
Regence BlueShield of Idaho has named Adrean Cavener as director of public affairs and government relations. Ms. Cavener will oversee all government relations within the state, including those with the governor's office, legislature and insurance department, according to an Aug. 17 news release. Her background includes more than 15 years...
Massachusetts the best state to live in, according to new report
BOSTON - Massachusetts is the best state to live in, according to a new report.WalletHub compared all 50 states based on affordability, the economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.Massachusetts ranked first overall with high scores for the economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. However, it ranked 44th for affordability.New Jersey ranked second overall and New York was third.New Hampshire ranked sixth.The worst state to live in, according to the report, is Mississippi.To see the complete rankings, click here.
beckerspayer.com
New York's Medicaid audits too punitive, groups say
Healthcare providers in New York want more due process protections when they are audited by the state's Office of the Medicaid Inspector General, Spectrum News 1 reported Aug. 18. Dozens of healthcare and advocacy groups accused the office of using tactics that "fail to take a transparent or fair and...
COVID-19 guidelines for Massachusetts schools K-12
Updated COVID-19 guidelines were issued to school districts across Massachusetts as students begin to prepare for returning in the fall.
fallriverreporter.com
MA AG: Mortgage company to issue millions in relief to Massachusetts homeowners under settlement
BOSTON – A national mortgage servicer will provide $3.2 million in relief for Massachusetts consumers to settle allegations that it engaged in unfair and deceptive conduct through its mortgage servicing, debt collection, and foreclosure practices, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. The assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption
PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
NECN
New Massachusetts COVID Quarantine Guidelines: What to Do If You Test Positive
New guidelines surrounding COVID protocols have been put into place, with the changes being driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, according to federal health officials. The revised recommendations, announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control...
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
Local school districts still looking to fill teacher positions
There is a need for highly qualified licensed teachers and in Springfield, the second biggest school district in New England, there are new positions to fill as well.
Boston Globe
Six New England communities land on Realtor.com’s Hottest ZIP code list for 2022
New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts are hot for home searchers, according to a tally of the hottest ZIP codes the real estate search site Realtor.com released Tuesday. “There were no ZIP codes in the western swath of the country that made this year’s list — prices in those regions are just too high. The list is dominated by places in the Northeast, many of them within striking distance of exorbitantly priced Boston,” the report said.
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in
BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
wgbh.org
Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?
You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
beckerspayer.com
Mississippi may propose payer-provider contract legislation following tense BCBS, UMMC dispute
Mississippi's insurance commissioner is looking to introduce state legislation that limits when a network contract can be canceled between a payer and provider following one of the most contentious contract disputes of 2022 between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the Mississippi Free Press reported Aug. 16.
hot969boston.com
One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island
Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
