Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of breaking into a Shawnee Co. home with two other men and holding four adults and three children at gunpoint while robbing them has been found guilty while her counterparts remain at large. On Monday, Aug. 15, Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that...
WIBW
Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
WIBW
RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 arrested on assault charges in Topeka, police say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released the details around the aggravated assault arrest of two Topeka residents. According to the TPD, on Aug. 17, they helped another law enforcement agency with a traffic stop. During this stop, two individuals from an on-going investigation were found and taken to the Law Enforcement Center […]
WIBW
Atchison Police attempt to identify two in video of shooting
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are attempting to identify two individuals seen in a surveillance video of an early-morning shooting. The Atchison Police Department says officials are investigating after they were called to the 400 block of N 9th St. around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Investigators said...
WIBW
Manhattan man behind bars after gun, meth found on him
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan is behind bars after a gun and methamphetamine were found on him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers have arrested Mark Rickenbaker, 32, of Manhattan on a Riley Co. District Court warrant. RCPD noted that the May 31 warrant was...
WIBW
Lawrence Police search for hit and run driver
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run involving another vehicle and a pole. The Lawrence Police Department says officers are on the lookout for a white Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by a heavy-set man with long black hair following a hit-and-run on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies
A suspect who shot at deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office after leading them on a chase escaped.
Corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the police department activity report. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City mother charged after 2-year-old child found dead with amphetamines in his system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old mother faces charges after her 2-year-old child was found dead with amphetamines in his system. According to Jackson County court documents, on Aug. 17, Kansas City Police Department officers responded to the 6500 block of Paseo Boulevard to perform a welfare check. The caller reportedly told dispatchers a child at the home was killed, and his mother didn’t take any steps to prevent the death.
2 students in custody, weapon confiscated at Wyandotte HS in KCK
Students at Wyandotte High School were placed on lockdown after a weapon was found on campus. Two students are in custody.
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
KC man sentenced to over 10 years for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 8/19/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan on August 18, 2022, around 8:45 a.m. which led to three arrests and a significant amount of meth being recovered. Antwine Berry, 60, of Manhattan was arrested for distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of meth. Berry was issued a total bond of $35,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report. DeShawn Gosha, 25, of Manhattan was arrested on a Grandview Plaza warrant for failure to appear that held a $500 bond and was exeptionally cleared. Kristanna Hill, 23, of Louisville, Kan. was arrested for possession of meth and a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Hill remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $8,000.
LJWORLD
Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County
A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
WIBW
Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
Comments / 1