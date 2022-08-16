MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan on August 18, 2022, around 8:45 a.m. which led to three arrests and a significant amount of meth being recovered. Antwine Berry, 60, of Manhattan was arrested for distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of meth. Berry was issued a total bond of $35,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report. DeShawn Gosha, 25, of Manhattan was arrested on a Grandview Plaza warrant for failure to appear that held a $500 bond and was exeptionally cleared. Kristanna Hill, 23, of Louisville, Kan. was arrested for possession of meth and a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Hill remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $8,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO