Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
Suspect crashes vehicle after fleeing from scene in Greenville Co.
A suspect crashed their vehicle after fleeing from a scene in Piedmont.
Two Southbound lanes of I-77 reopened in SC after crash involving tanker truck, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An overnight crash involving multiple cars and a tanker truck closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in York County on Friday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Two lanes were opened around 11:40 a.m., according to police. The lanes will be...
Fire damages multiple units at apartment building in Anderson County
A fire at an Upstate apartment building resulted in heavy damage of multiple units. The fire started around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Tabitha Court in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured four people near Grove Street overnight. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that found people had been shot. According to officers, three of the victims are in stable condition, and one is still being treated.
Man dies after crash on Hwy. 9 in Spartanburg Co.
One person died at the hospital Friday after a crash on Highway 9 in Spartanburg County.
North Carolina police investigating after 4 people shot early Saturday morning
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Four people were shot early Saturday morning in Asheville, authorities said. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded at about 2 a.m. Saturday to Grove Street and found four people who had been shot. Their conditions were not immediately available from authorities. Detectives investigating the shooting plan to update the community […]
Woman dies after being hit by truck in driveway of Gastonia home; suspect charged with DWI, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park […]
WYFF4.com
Man breaks into Spartanburg County business before deadly DUI crash, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday for killing another person while driving under the influence in2019, according to Spartanburg County solicitor spokesman Murray Glenn. Ryan P. Severa, 26, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death, felony driving...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Gaffney road, Cherokee County coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County coroner said that a motorcyclist is dead, after losing control of the vehicle on a curve. They said the crash happened at 9:24 p.m. Thursday on S.C. Highway 150 North. The coroner said the victim is 49-year-old Marvin Lowery Beaver Jr., of...
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
WYFF4.com
Man dies at hospital following Upstate crash, coroner says
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A man died at a hospital following a single-car crash, according to Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner identified the victim as Ronald A. Sposato, 78, of Inman. The coroner said the crash happened Friday on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs. No other details have...
The Post and Courier
Site cleared for new Spartanburg police HQ construction
SPARTANBURG — A site for the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters at the corner of West Saint John and North Forest streets has been cleared of trees ahead of construction. The $15 million project is expected to be completed in 2023. "We are looking at one year of construction...
Deputies locate missing woman in Henderson Co.
The missing Hendersonville woman was found safe, according to deputies.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”
Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office putting breaching kits in all schools
With school years starting up again, safety is something on every parent's mind. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is putting life-saving equipment inside all their schools.
WYFF4.com
Oconee County coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck
(Above video was published on Friday.) On Monday, an Upstate coroner released the name of a driver who died of injuries from a crash. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Stephen Lawless, 52, died at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital on Friday morning. The crash happened on Aug. 8 and involved...
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
my40.tv
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
