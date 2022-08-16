ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NC

FOX Carolina

Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured four people near Grove Street overnight. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that found people had been shot. According to officers, three of the victims are in stable condition, and one is still being treated.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina police investigating after 4 people shot early Saturday morning

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Four people were shot early Saturday morning in Asheville, authorities said. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded at about 2 a.m. Saturday to Grove Street and found four people who had been shot. Their conditions were not immediately available from authorities. Detectives investigating the shooting plan to update the community […]
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dies at hospital following Upstate crash, coroner says

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A man died at a hospital following a single-car crash, according to Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner identified the victim as Ronald A. Sposato, 78, of Inman. The coroner said the crash happened Friday on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs. No other details have...
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
The Post and Courier

Site cleared for new Spartanburg police HQ construction

SPARTANBURG — A site for the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters at the corner of West Saint John and North Forest streets has been cleared of trees ahead of construction. The $15 million project is expected to be completed in 2023. "We are looking at one year of construction...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”

Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
WESTMINSTER, SC
WSPA 7News

Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
ASHEVILLE, NC

