Rose State College recognized for cyber security program

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma college has been recognized for its cyber security program.

Rose State College has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. It’s a program that was sponsored by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

“We are pleased to report the National Security Agency has validated our cyber security courses through 2027,” Rose State Dean of Business and Information Technology Dr. Charles DeSassure said, “The Business and Information Technology Division’s mission is to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform and excel in an ever-changing career field. We hold ourselves and our students to a high standard of ethics because we know these students will be the future of safety for our world.”

Cyber security courses at Rose State College are continuously being updated to serve the most up-to-date technologies in order to prepare students for high-priority careers.

“A lot of the training we do is to prepare students to get a job in the real world,” Rose State Director of Cybersecurity Ken Dewey said. “If we’re not using the correct tools, they won’t have a clue when they get to the real world.”

Currently, Rose State has three Forensics Recovery of Evidence Devices to help students use different hardware components.

There are plans in place to purchase six more.

“Being designated a CAE by NSA shows that our passion for this program has paid off,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “We pride ourselves in our cyber security programs, and some of our alumni now work for the United States Department of Defense and other government agencies. Our cyber security faculty care about educating the next generation of professionals and passing their passion onto their students.”

To learn more about Rose State, visit rose.edu .

