ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HXDU_0hJGjkOg00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 15, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a traffic fatality in New Orleans East near Little Woods. According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.

Initial police reports show that the victim was struck after he entered I-10 East on foot and crossed barriers. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

In response to the incident, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson held a media briefing to give more details on the investigation. Ferguson said that the incident happened while 7 th District officers were involved in an authorized vehicle pursuit of a carjacking vehicle that was stolen on August 1.

According to the NOPD, police were trying to recover a black Chevy Equinox that was taken in the Fourth District in the 900 block of Nunez Street. The suspects in the vehicle did not comply when NOPD officers tried to stop them. The three individuals in the vehicle led officers on a chase and eventually abandoned the stolen vehicle on the I-10 service road. After leaving the vehicle, the three individuals ran away on foot from the police.

Ferguson said that two of the individuals fled into a neighborhood and the third individual jumped a fence and attempted to cross the Interstate, but failed after getting struck by a vehicle. “ The driver was visibly upset and concerned,” said Ferguson. The NOPD does not have any reason to believe that the driver was impaired during the time of the incident.

“Very disheartening situation never ever want to have that type of a result like that in doing our job. But this is one of the dangers of us doing our job,” said Ferguson.

The investigation is ongoing according to the police. The New Orleans Police Department is still looking for the two other individuals who occupied the vehicle and is asking for information on both of the incidents. The identity of the person who was killed in the incident has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said. Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Nopd#I 10#Chevy Equinox
WGNO

Bogalusa drive-by shooting claims life of bystander, police say

City leaders in Bogalusa have spoken out in response to a drive-by shooting that left killed what appeared to be an innocent bystander on Tuesday. According to the city's police department, the shooting happened at a home where several people were inside, including the victim, 50-year-old Veronique Allen.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Hollygrove. According to police, the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place around 7:37 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. The victim's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
uptownmessenger.com

Man found shot to death on Broadmoor street

A man was found shot to death mid-day on Monday on a Broadmoor street, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Police officers discovered the victim at 12:19 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gen. Taylor Street. He was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy