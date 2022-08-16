ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Landlords Broke AC Units and Called CPS to Force Out Tenants During the Pandemic

A Congressional investigation into four corporate landlords has revealed coercion, scare tactics, and deceit designed to force tenants from their homes during the height of the pandemic. An eviction moratorium was meant to protect vulnerable out-of-work people from ending up on the street during an unprecedented health disaster. But landlords...
The Associated Press

Bill.com Adds Experienced SMB Leaders to Executive Team, Hiring Irana Wasti as Chief Product Officer and Sofya Pogreb as Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Irana Wasti has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sofya Pogreb has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives will be reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005676/en/ Irana Wasti (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

PPG appoints Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer, effective Sept. 6. Reporting directly to Irene Tasi, chief growth officer, Budde will lead the company’s digital strategy and execution to accelerate customer digital engagement with PPG. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005083/en/ PPG appointed Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer, effective Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com

Stord names Tom Barone president and CCO

Continued business expansion has created the need for additional executive-level expertise at cloud supply chain company Stord. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company named Tom Barone, an experienced e-commerce and logistics executive, its first president and chief commercial officer. Most recently chief revenue officer for CommerceHub, Barone boasts more than 20...
The Associated Press

Schrödinger Appoints Geoffrey Porges as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. Dr. Porges brings to Schrödinger more than 30 years of experience in executive, advisory and investment roles within the biopharmaceutical industry. As Schrödinger’s CFO, he will lead all aspects of the company’s financial operations and investor relations and corporate affairs activities. He will also oversee business development and strategic planning for the company’s proprietary pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical collaborations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005061/en/ Schrödinger, whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com

Mississippi may propose payer-provider contract legislation following tense BCBS, UMMC dispute

Mississippi's insurance commissioner is looking to introduce state legislation that limits when a network contract can be canceled between a payer and provider following one of the most contentious contract disputes of 2022 between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the Mississippi Free Press reported Aug. 16.
The Associated Press

SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced that Rishi Chohan has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail CPG for North America. Under his leadership, SoftServe will continue to drive innovation through digital transformation for existing and future clients in the financial services and retail industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005085/en/ SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Tremendous Names Craig Whitmer Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Tremendous, a payouts platform enabling businesses to send money to anyone around the world, named Craig Whitmer as Vice President of Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005200/en/ Tremendous Names Craig Whitmer Vice President of Sales, Veteran Sales Executive Brings Nearly Three Decades of Team Building Experience (Photo: Business Wire)
