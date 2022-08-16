NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. Dr. Porges brings to Schrödinger more than 30 years of experience in executive, advisory and investment roles within the biopharmaceutical industry. As Schrödinger’s CFO, he will lead all aspects of the company’s financial operations and investor relations and corporate affairs activities. He will also oversee business development and strategic planning for the company’s proprietary pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical collaborations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005061/en/ Schrödinger, whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

