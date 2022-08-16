Career Fair to be held in Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Community members have the chance to explore several job opportunities during a career fair in Guthrie this week.
The Guthrie Career Fair will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Meridian Technology Center’s South Campus, 3025 S. Division St., in Guthrie.African American Educators Hall of Fame to induct Oklahoma City Community College President
Full-time and part-time jobs are available with several businesses and organizations, including F&M Bank, Companion Healthcare, Vance Auto Group, Guthrie Public Schools, Mercy Healthcare and more.
The job fair will include free resume assistance and an on-site private interview space.
Attendees are encouraged to bring hard copies of their resume, portfolios (if applicable) and a list of references, and are asked to dress in professional attire.
Those who need a ride to the career fair can call First Capitol Trolley, (405) 282-6000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0