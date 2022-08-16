ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Career Fair to be held in Guthrie

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Community members have the chance to explore several job opportunities during a career fair in Guthrie this week.

The Guthrie Career Fair will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Meridian Technology Center’s South Campus, 3025 S. Division St., in Guthrie.

Full-time and part-time jobs are available with several businesses and organizations, including F&M Bank, Companion Healthcare, Vance Auto Group, Guthrie Public Schools, Mercy Healthcare and more.

The job fair will include free resume assistance and an on-site private interview space.

Attendees are encouraged to bring hard copies of their resume, portfolios (if applicable) and a list of references, and are asked to dress in professional attire.

Those who need a ride to the career fair can call First Capitol Trolley, (405) 282-6000.

