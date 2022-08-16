ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Friday

New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 10.7 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Patrick Wisdom
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Miami's Jacob Stallings resting on Saturday night

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stallings will take a break after Nick Fortes was shifted behind the plate, Jesus Aguilar was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Lewin Diaz was positioned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 206 batted...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Boston Red Sox#Mlb Prop Bets#Target#Fanduel Sportsbook#The Chicago Cubs
numberfire.com

Aristides Aquino sitting for Reds on Friday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will move to the bench on Friday with TJ Friedl starting in left field. Friedl will bat seventh versus right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Friedl for 7.8...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Rockies position Brian Serven at catcher on Friday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Serven will catch at home after Dom Nunez was given the night off versus Giants' lefty Alex Wood. numberFire's models project Serven to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cincinnati's Austin Romine catching on Saturday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Romine will operate behind the plate after Mike Papierski was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Tyler Beede, our models project Romine to score 5.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz in Rays' lineup on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa in Game 2 lineup Saturday for Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Sosa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Saturday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jason Delay not in lineup Saturday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Delay is being replaced behind the plate by Tyler Heineman versus Reds starter Justin Dunn. In 82 plate appearances this season, Delay has a .250 batting average with a .634 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 10.8 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy