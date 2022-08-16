Read full article on original website
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
Trial for man charged in Florence machete attack delayed to 2023
The jury trial of a man accused of attacking his family with a machete has been delayed until 2023, according to court filings.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Suspect in attack on Decatur Police officer charged with attempted murder; bond set at $1M
UPDATE: The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday that Gregory Martin Hill will be charged with attempted murder. He's accused of running over a Decatur Police Department officer on Tuesday afternoon. Hill's bond has been set at $1 million. He remains in the Morgan County Jail. From earlier:. A Decatur police...
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. Off-duty Decatur police...
Escaped inmate recaptured in Morgan County
A Lawrence County inmate who walked away from a work release center on Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.
18-year-old suspect charged in Decatur robbery
A Decatur teenager faces several charges after police say they linked him to a July robbery. Officers responded to the 1,400 block of 6th Street NW on July 24 where victims said property was taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects, according to the Decatur Police Department. Police identified...
Decatur man charged with vehicular assault of off-duty police officer
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots, according to Decatur police.
Preliminary cause of death released in case of missing Decatur woman
25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing back in July.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is responding to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 157 on Friday evening.
Somerville man arrested after driving through pasture fence during police chase
A man was arrested after running through a pasture fence during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Man intentionally drove Jeep into off-duty officer
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots toward the driver, according to Decatur police.
Morgan County authorities release cause of death in Taylor Haynes case
Morgan County authorities have released a preliminary cause of death in the case of a woman whose body was discovered last week. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office say preliminary results of an investigation has determined that Taylor Renae Haynes, 25, died of suicide. The finding...
Lawrence Co. inmate recaptured after escape from county work center
Greg Dotson escaped from the work release center on Aug. 18. 18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved. 18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved. Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI. Updated: 23 hours ago. Car...
Off-duty Decatur officer intentionally struck by vehicle outside his home, fires shots; suspect jailed, police say
Shots were fired in Decatur Tuesday when authorities say a man intentionally struck an off-duty officer with a vehicle as his home. The officer was hospitalized but is expected to be OK. The man who struck him is in jail. The incident happened at 5:17 p.m. Decatur police spokeswoman Irene...
UPDATE: Police on scene at North American Lighting in Muscle Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — UPDATE from Muscle Shoals Police on the incident at North American Lighting. Police say that the suspect is not believed to be armed. Information regarding the incident at North American Lighting (NAL) is as follows:. On August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:00am, Florence Police Department...
Morgan County authorities detail recent jail overdoses
Numerous people reportedly overdosed in the Morgan County Jail on Monday.
Trial in deadly Lauderdale County boat crash ends in guilty plea, prison sentence
The man on trial for the deaths of two people during a June 2019 boat crash has pleaded guilty. Trey Wooten on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges of criminally negligent homicide while impaired, according to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly. Wooten’s trial on manslaughter charges in the deaths...
Preliminary autopsy report identifies missing Morgan County mother’s cause of death
The Morgan County Coroners Office and Morgan County Sheriff's Office have received the preliminary autopsy results from the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville in the Taylor Renae Haynes missing/death Investigation. The preliminary cause of death is listed as suicide, according to the sheriff’s office. The family has been...
Affidavit details brutal Tuscumbia murder scene; victim, suspect had history of domestic violence
Note: This article contains graphic descriptions of a crime scene that may not be suitable for all readers. If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic abuse, there are resources available at the end of this article. More than half of female homicide victims in the U.S. are killed...
