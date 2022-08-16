Read full article on original website
Pentagon's bridge to tech's private sector
In the four years that he led the Defense Innovation Unit, tasked with bringing the fruits of commercial tech world to the U.S. military, Michael Brown says he added more than 100 new vendors to the Pentagon roster. Yes, but: Brown tells Axios that the Pentagon needs to make more...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
U.S. expresses concern over Israeli raids on Palestinian civil society groups
The U.S. asked Israel for clarifications about the raids the Israeli military conducted at the offices of several Palestinian civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Why it matters: Last October Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated six Palestinian civil society and human...
Election risk could soon take center stage for the stock market - and investors should reduce risk as equities historically underperform going into mid-terms, Barclays says
Voters will determine if the Democrats will hold onto their majority in Congress when mid-term elections are held on Tuesday, November 8.
U.S. tries reassure Israel over possible Iran deal
The Biden administration in recent days has been seeking to reassure Israel that it hasn’t agreed to new concessions with Iran and a nuclear deal isn’t imminent, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios. Yes, but: Israeli officials said they‘re not reassured. State of play: Iran gave a...
Hundreds of Americans a week are seeking abortion help from Mexico – and most of them want a safe hand-off of abortion drugs at the border
Since Roe v Wade was overturned, cross-border health networks have been fielding more than 100 calls per day from Americans wanting an abortion.
Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers in nuclear plant region
Russia has accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers in a Russia-controlled area, Reuters reports. Why it matters: This is the latest accusation from Russia against Ukraine and follows a series of claims between the two nations over shellings at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Details: Russia's defense ministry said...
The cost of raising a child
It will cost $26,000 more to raise a child through high school today than it did just two years ago, a Brookings Institution estimate has found. Driving the news: A married, middle-income couple with two children is likely to spend $310,605 — an average of $18,271 a year — to raise their youngest child born in 2015, per Brookings, which first shared the estimates to the Wall Street Journal.
Buttigieg urges airlines to help stranded, delayed passengers
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called on 10 of the biggest U.S. airlines to help stranded and delayed passengers. The big picture: Buttigieg said in letters sent to major air carriers on Thursday that recent travel disruptions have been "unacceptable," and warned that the Department of Transportation might adopt new rules to help passengers who are facing heavy cancellations and delayed flights amid a summer of revenge travel.
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees in some cases
Walmart told employees Friday that it will expand abortion coverage for certain cases, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC. The big picture: Corporations are facing increasing pressure to expand abortion coverage in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Walmart, the U.S.'s largest employer, is headquartered in Arkansas, where abortions are banned except in cases where the pregnant person's life is threatened.
Lapid to U.S.: Not walking away from Iran nuclear talks shows "weakness"
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent a message to the White House on Thursday that the EU draft nuclear agreement being discussed with Iran goes beyond the 2015 nuclear deal and isn’t in line with the Biden administration’s own red lines, a senior Israeli official said in a briefing to reporters.
The future of public relations
Public relations isn't what it used to be, with social media, nontraditional publications and the influencer movement upending the traditional platforms of print, TV and radio. Why it matters: An effective PR campaign sits at the intersection of strategy and creativity, with earned, paid and owned media working hand in...
Google employees press for abortion protections after Supreme Court ruling
Google employees are asking the tech giant to protect data for users seeking information about abortions, among other demands, per a petition signed by more than 650 workers and sent this week to CEO Sundar Pichai. Driving the news: The petition also called on the company to halt donations to...
Why home renting is so broken that it got Adam Neumann’s attention
America's housing market is broken, but the deep and structural problems can't be fixed with technology. Why it matters: The U.S. is in desperate need of more high-quality rental housing. Homeownership works for many — and doesn't work at all for many others, who might not be ready to settle down or might not have the financial means.
Ukraine says Russia is planning "false flag" attack at nuclear plant
Fears of an impending attack on a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine prompted residents in the area to flee Friday, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Repeated warnings from Ukrainian and Russian officials indicate a potential attack is planned for the Zaporizhzhia station, which could cause a radioactive disaster that impacts the whole region.
Lula leads Bolsonaro as Brazil's election heats up
Brazil's election campaign officially kicked off this week, with polls showing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in their titanic clash of ideologies and personalities. Driving the news: A new Datafolha poll out Thursday evening shows Lula up 47% to 32%. Four other recent...
Estonia officially bans Russian tourists from entering country
Russian citizens starting Thursday will no longer be allowed to visit Estonia with a travel visas for tourism, business, sports or other activities because of the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR News reports. Why it matters: While several European Union nations stopped issuing travel visas...
