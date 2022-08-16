Restaurant week helps newer business gain traction

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It is restaurant week in the District the week of August 15.

Many eateries in the city are participating with special prices and menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The week has historically served as a way for residents to try out new restaurants at a good price point, while also helping the establishments gain new customers.

This year, the event is also a way for restaurants to gain business back after suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic. Some restaurants who are new to the city are hoping it helps to gain more traction as they get off their feet. Chef Matt Baker with the multicultural restaurant group 101 Hospitality opened a new restaurant, Michele’s, in November 2021, and hopes the special week will help the restaurant reach his goals.

Michele’s is connected to the Eaton Hotel on K Street. Chef Baker named the restaurant after his late mother, and the cuisine is inspired by his family connections in Houston and New Orleans. Recently, the restaurant launched a full three course tasting menu format. The idea of Chef Baker is to offer high quality food that is accessible to those who enjoy casual and high-end fine dining.

The restaurant is offering brunch and dinner throughout restaurant week, and Chef Baker is extending restaurant week offerings for an extra week.

