ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Restaurant week helps newer business gain traction

By Lex Juarez, Foster Meyerson
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uubrI_0hJGikMT00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It is restaurant week in the District the week of August 15.
Many eateries in the city are participating with special prices and menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The week has historically served as a way for residents to try out new restaurants at a good price point, while also helping the establishments gain new customers.

This year, the event is also a way for restaurants to gain business back after suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic. Some restaurants who are new to the city are hoping it helps to gain more traction as they get off their feet. Chef Matt Baker with the multicultural restaurant group 101 Hospitality opened a new restaurant, Michele’s, in November 2021, and hopes the special week will help the restaurant reach his goals.

Michele’s is connected to the Eaton Hotel on K Street. Chef Baker named the restaurant after his late mother, and the cuisine is inspired by his family connections in Houston and New Orleans. Recently, the restaurant launched a full three course tasting menu format. The idea of Chef Baker is to offer high quality food that is accessible to those who enjoy casual and high-end fine dining.

The restaurant is offering brunch and dinner throughout restaurant week, and Chef Baker is extending restaurant week offerings for an extra week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
bethesdamagazine.com

Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Restaurants
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
themunchonline.com

102 W. Deer Park Road

"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Week Of#K Street#Food Drink#Washington Lrb Dc News#Nexstar Media Inc
DC News Now

Fairfax to activate speed cameras near schools on Monday

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A new Virginia law that allows cities and counties to put speed cameras in school zones is enabling several Northern Virginia jurisdictions to do so, including some that will begin when students go back to school next week. It received positive feedback from several people walking those streets who […]
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DC News Now

NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

St. Mary’s Planning Commission Approves Magic Tunnel Car Wash Plan

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the board held a public hearing where they unanimously approved the site plan for a Magic Tunnel Car Wash along Three Notch Road. Magic Tunnel Car Wash is an automated car wash that uses...
greenbeltnewsreview.com

ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal

Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
OXON HILL, MD
rockvillenights.com

Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
DC News Now

Renters share concerns about MoCo affordable housing program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In Montgomery County, there’s a program that offers more affordable rents at a number of apartment complexes, but renters are complaining on social media, saying it isn’t enough. Renter Vito Anastasia started looking into the county’s moderately priced dwelling unit program after his rent increased by 23 percent. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy