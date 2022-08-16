Read full article on original website
UCLA pulling out of Big Ten expansion? Big Ten football Misery Index has a fix: Brady Hoke
We are still more than a week out from Big Ten football — Northwestern and Nebraska kick off at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland, despite toxic exports clearly being banned under European Union bylaws — and already chaos is reigning. (There’s also Big Ten football, and...
Embarrassing college football recruiting letter goes viral
From now on, the folks over at the Florida State football recruiting office might want to do a quick typo check on their offers to prospects. Recently, the Seminoles sent out an offer letter for 4-star edge rusher Lamont Green, Jr. Or, in their words, an "offcial" offer. The gaffe didn't prevent ...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return
Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
Blocking UCLA's move to Big Ten could have massive fallout for UC regents
A longtime observer of the UC regents says trying to thwart a transaction properly made by a university chancellor could result in a chilling effect.
Ohio State Athletic Director's Message For Notre Dame Going Viral
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just over two weeks away from opening up their 2022 college football season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Given that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is a Notre Dame alum, he might be feeling a little conflicted. But while speaking to the media...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job
Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue
Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking events at Nebraska practice
Last season was not particularly good for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they finished the season with a 3-9 record. However, there was some source of optimism as eight of the team’s nine of last season’s losses came by one score or less. To ensure so many close losses...
One school pushing to flip LSU 4-star DB commit Ryan Yaites
saturdaytradition.com
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
AthlonSports.com
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
Countdown to kickoff: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State is only 15 days away
To preview one of the most anticipated games for Notre Dame this century and the official start of the Marcus Freeman era, BlueandGold.com is counting down the days to the matchup against Ohio State on Sept. 3. This daily series of 99 stories celebrates by the numbers some of the...
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
Ohio State To Wear 2002 Throwback Uniforms Against Notre Dame
The Buckeyes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 national championship on Sept. 3.
The NFL Team That Loses the Most Money on Empty Seats
A recent analysis reveals how much each NFL team would have received if all its seats were filled each game.
LOOK: Ducks unveil cleats for season-opener vs. Georgia Bulldogs
You know football season is right around the corner when the Oregon Ducks start to unveil their jersey combinations for the first game. While we are still yet to see the entire ensemble, the Ducks released pictures of the cleats that they will be wearing for the season kickoff against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. As you would expect, the Ducks’ cleats are a shiny green and yellow with the triangular pattern that has been featured throughout the program recently, most notably on the uniforms. We will hopefully get a look soon at what the rest of the uniforms will look like, but for now, this is good enough to hold us over. 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟏 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬: 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝟑𝟔𝟎 𝐕𝐂 1️⃣5️⃣ Days until we rep the latest from @usnikefootball in Atlanta. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/nndGfudbPb — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 19, 2022 List Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs' roster than the Ducks?
saturdaytradition.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star 2023 edge, planning visit to B1G team after decommitting from Notre Dame
Keon Keeley is back on the market and a Big Ten team is in the mix for the elite edge rusher. Keeley, rated 5-stars and the No. 7 overall recruit in 2023 on the 247Sports composite rankings, backed off his pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. Turns out he’ll be seeing the Irish soon, though.
ESPN computer predicts college football's best/worst teams in 2022
The 2022 college football season will be here before you know it. Which teams will be the best and the worst in the country this fall? ESPN's computer prediction system, Football Power Index, went about making its picks for just that as we get closer to kickoff. The worst team in college ...
FanSided
