You know football season is right around the corner when the Oregon Ducks start to unveil their jersey combinations for the first game. While we are still yet to see the entire ensemble, the Ducks released pictures of the cleats that they will be wearing for the season kickoff against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. As you would expect, the Ducks’ cleats are a shiny green and yellow with the triangular pattern that has been featured throughout the program recently, most notably on the uniforms. We will hopefully get a look soon at what the rest of the uniforms will look like, but for now, this is good enough to hold us over. 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟏 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬: 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝟑𝟔𝟎 𝐕𝐂 1️⃣5️⃣ Days until we rep the latest from @usnikefootball in Atlanta. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/nndGfudbPb — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 19, 2022 List Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs' roster than the Ducks?

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO