College Sports

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue

Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7

Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023

Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil cleats for season-opener vs. Georgia Bulldogs

You know football season is right around the corner when the Oregon Ducks start to unveil their jersey combinations for the first game. While we are still yet to see the entire ensemble, the Ducks released pictures of the cleats that they will be wearing for the season kickoff against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. As you would expect, the Ducks’ cleats are a shiny green and yellow with the triangular pattern that has been featured throughout the program recently, most notably on the uniforms. We will hopefully get a look soon at what the rest of the uniforms will look like, but for now, this is good enough to hold us over. 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟏 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬: 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝟑𝟔𝟎 𝐕𝐂 1️⃣5️⃣ Days until we rep the latest from @usnikefootball in Atlanta. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/nndGfudbPb — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 19, 2022 List Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs' roster than the Ducks?
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

FanSided

