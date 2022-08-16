Read full article on original website
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Planning commission approves Village of West End townhomes but hits pause on Cleveland Street apartments
Here’s a recap of the August meeting of the city of Greenville’s Planning Commission:. The Conestee Foundation was approved to be rezoned on Mauldin Road from a C-2, making it a commercial district, to C-3, a regional commercial district. The C-3 zone establishes the area for regional retail shopping centers as opposed to its original zoning as a commercial district.
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District celebrates cargo facility expansion
The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District (GSP) celebrated South Carolina Aviation Week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating its new addition to the cargo facility. The airport broke ground earlier this year on a 50,000-square-foot expansion and doubled the capacity of the current facility in order to support the demand for freight shipments. In 2021, GSP ranked No. 21 in the nation for international freight tonnage, along with handling 96,000 tons of cargo, increasing more than 48% in 2020, according to U.S. Trade Numbers.
The Post and Courier
Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End
GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Riley Institute picks 41 leaders for its 32nd Upstate Diversity Leaders Initiative program
The Riley Institute at Furman University announced August 18 it has chosen 41 leaders to participate in its 32nd Upstate Diversity Leaders Initiative program. Engage in intensive discussions and scenario analyses to allow them to openly examine sensitive issues related to diversity and inclusion with fellow leaders. Explore “blind spots.”...
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
Two Upstate students hit by vehicles in 1st week of school
Just days into the start of the school year and two upstate students have been struck by vehicles, leaving one of those students with serious injuries.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Carlo Mellone
Carlo Mellone joined DP3 Architects Ltd. as a member of its hospitality studio design team. He is a graduate of Clemson University.
Standoff at Upstate fast food restaurant ends in suicide
A standoff at a fast food restaurant in Greenville has ended fatally. Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded following a traffic stop just after 2:30 PM Thursday, at the McDonalds on White Horse Road in Greenville.
1 dead following stand-off at McDonald’s in Greenville
A stand-off shut down White Horse and surrounding roads after gunshots were heard during a traffic stop.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
Three from the Upstate indicted for healthcare fraud
Three Upstate residents are among eight people accused of taking part in an alleged scheme to violate Medicare and Medicaid anti-kickback laws. The indictments were returned by a federal grand jury in Tennessee
FOX Carolina
Update on Abandoned Puppy
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
my40.tv
Madison Cawthorn's overdue finances show unprecedented spending, political expert says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — We now know exactly where Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC 11) spent campaign funds over the last few months. His latest quarterly financial report was due in July, but was just submitted on Aug. 14, after a warning from the Federal Election Commission. The report on...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing woman in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a woman who went missing. According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a...
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
FOX Carolina
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
