The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District (GSP) celebrated South Carolina Aviation Week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating its new addition to the cargo facility. The airport broke ground earlier this year on a 50,000-square-foot expansion and doubled the capacity of the current facility in order to support the demand for freight shipments. In 2021, GSP ranked No. 21 in the nation for international freight tonnage, along with handling 96,000 tons of cargo, increasing more than 48% in 2020, according to U.S. Trade Numbers.

