Greenville, SC

upstatebusinessjournal.com

Planning commission approves Village of West End townhomes but hits pause on Cleveland Street apartments

Here’s a recap of the August meeting of the city of Greenville’s Planning Commission:. The Conestee Foundation was approved to be rezoned on Mauldin Road from a C-2, making it a commercial district, to C-3, a regional commercial district. The C-3 zone establishes the area for regional retail shopping centers as opposed to its original zoning as a commercial district.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District celebrates cargo facility expansion

The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District (GSP) celebrated South Carolina Aviation Week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating its new addition to the cargo facility. The airport broke ground earlier this year on a 50,000-square-foot expansion and doubled the capacity of the current facility in order to support the demand for freight shipments. In 2021, GSP ranked No. 21 in the nation for international freight tonnage, along with handling 96,000 tons of cargo, increasing more than 48% in 2020, according to U.S. Trade Numbers.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End

GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Riley Institute picks 41 leaders for its 32nd Upstate Diversity Leaders Initiative program

The Riley Institute at Furman University announced August 18 it has chosen 41 leaders to participate in its 32nd Upstate Diversity Leaders Initiative program. Engage in intensive discussions and scenario analyses to allow them to openly examine sensitive issues related to diversity and inclusion with fellow leaders. Explore “blind spots.”...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Carlo Mellone

Carlo Mellone joined DP3 Architects Ltd. as a member of its hospitality studio design team. He is a graduate of Clemson University.
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX Carolina

Update on Abandoned Puppy

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing woman in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a woman who went missing. According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Judson Mill Shooting Investigation

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
GREENVILLE, SC

