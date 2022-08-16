ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
TEMPE, AZ
Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite

Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
MESQUITE, NV
Bellingham man arrested for trying to blackmail ex-girlfriend

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man is charged with trying to blackmail a former girlfriend. Everson Police Chief Daniel MacPhee says the woman reported that she had been in a relationship with Cratezz Graves but recently broke it off. He didn’t take the break-up well and informed her that...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Elderly woman airlifted following collision on SR 12

A 74-year-old woman from Bellingham was seriously injured on Thursday following a collision on SR 12. According to the Washington State Patrol, a white Toyota Corolla was stopped on Monte Brady Road when they attempted to merge onto SR 12. When the woman turned her car onto the highway, she...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Crews close Badger Road in Lynden after semi crash

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden road is back open after a semi crash forced it to close on Thursday, August 18th. Washington State Trooper Jacob Kennett said that the semi rolled over on Badger Road near Trapline Road around 6 p.m. The crash initially closed off the westbound lane,...
LYNDEN, WA
Whatcom County man contracts severe illness caused by ticks

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A Whatcom County man is recovering after contracting a severe illness caused by ticks. The Washington State Department of Health said that the man in his 80s was hospitalized with anaplasmosis after working in rural Mason County earlier this month. It’s not the first time...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

