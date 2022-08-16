ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WYFF4.com

Multiple people killed after two planes crash in Northern California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. Video above: Witness describes watching planes crash into each other. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Video: Woman shakes free from handcuffs, opens fire on deputies in Oklahoma

Officials released body camera video showing the intense moments leading up to a six-hour standoff Friday after a woman shot a deputy and a bystander in Oklahoma. Deputies from the Grady County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene Friday morning for a woman acting erratically. Authorities said the suspect, Racheal Clay, had meth in her system.
GRADY COUNTY, OK

