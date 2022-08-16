ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
WESTON, FL
cw34.com

One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
WELLINGTON, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells

Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D'Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D'Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man's car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Delray Beach Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Arson

COPS: Set Car On Fire, Shot At Owner When She Walked Outside To Investigate. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Herbert Rembert is the man they say set a woman's car on fire in her carport, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Delray Beach Fire Rescue offers residential lock box program

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Fire Rescue is unlocking a new program to help residents when they are facing emergencies at home. The department partnered with Roper Lock Box, so residents can purchase a small safe-like box and put a spare key inside. "Delray Beach goes to...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested

Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn't have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
