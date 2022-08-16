Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Mizner Preserve Delray Beach Resident Allegedly Steals Fire Extinguisher
Also Faces Drug Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man Saturday morning is facing a charge of stealing a fire extinguisher. He is also charged with cocaine possession. It is unclear if the charges are stemming from the same incident. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
Boynton Beach police officer in teen's dirt bike death fired
A veteran Boynton Beach police officer has been fired for his role in the pursuit of a 13-year-old boy who died after crashing his dirt bike last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells
Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firefighters battle Martin County brush fire
Martin County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are at the scene of a brush fire in Indiantown Friday evening.
handymantips.org
New Key Fob In West Palm Beach – The Most Efficient Solution At Your Fingertips
When you are looking for a new key fob that is efficient, you should not spend more time finding the best solution. At Door N Key Locksmith, we are prepared to provide a wide variety of solutions to all our customers. Each of our professionals has the most comprehensive experience in the field.
cw34.com
Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Police: Delray doctor arrested for using dumbbells to smash partner's car mirrors
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Orthopedic Surgeon from Delray Beach was arrested on Tuesday after police say he beat his significant other and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to her belongings. The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday after a woman said...
West Delray Beach Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Arson
COPS: Set Car On Fire, Shot At Owner When She Walked Outside To Investigate. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Herbert Rembert is the man they say set a woman’s car on fire in her carport, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad and hazmat team to Boynton Beach community
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspicious package drew the bomb squad and hazmat crews to a community near Boynton Beach on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a home along Canyon Bay Lane in the Canyon Lakes community received a suspicious package on Monday. The homeowners...
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach Fire Rescue offers residential lock box program
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Fire Rescue is unlocking a new program to help residents when they are facing emergencies at home. The department partnered with Roper Lock Box, so residents can purchase a small safe-like box and put a spare key inside. "Delray Beach goes to...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested
Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
Thieves steal 33 catalytic converters from Palm Tran shuttle buses
An investigation is underway after dozens of Palm Tran shuttle buses were vandalized and 33 catalytic converters were stolen overnight in West Palm Beach.
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 2