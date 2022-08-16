Read full article on original website
KETV.com
WATCH: Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford stars in commercial for Omaha heating and cooling company
LINCOLN, Neb. — What do you get when you combine an aptly-named Husker wide receiver and an Omaha-area heating and cooling company? A perfect combination. Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford is now the pitchman for SOS Heating & Cooling. Crawford "knows who to call if you want your AC the coldest...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms popping up in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over a third of Nebraska was in a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon and evening, though much of the storms were winding down by early evening. Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 32 were in a severe thunderstorm watch. Though originally slated to expire at 9:00 p.m. CT, all but six had been removed by 8:00 p.m. CT.
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
Fall Focus: Stephon Wynn on Husker culture and D-line potential
From what he's seen since his summer arrival, Stephon Wynn would say it's surprising the Huskers haven't won more games in recent years. The former Alabama defensive lineman gives a strong take on Husker culture, which reminds something of Samori Toure's opinion a year ago when the receiver couldn't quite square up the win-loss results with what he was seeing behind the scenes.
Nebraska Wideout Takes Cake For Best NIL Deal With Comical Commercial
Decoldest Crawford capitalized on his name, image and likeness better than anyone has thus far and now SOS Heating and Cooling has the best marketing team in Nebraska. Crawford, a three-star wideout who is entering his freshman year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, took part in a hilarious commercial with the Omaha-based HVAC company. SOS Heating and Cooling announced their partnership with Crawford last month.
Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try
Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
Kearney Hub
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
widerightnattylite.com
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
doniphanherald.com
Auditor questions the legality of $270,000 in History Nebraska fund transfers
The former head of History Nebraska diverted money intended to help the state agency deal with COVID-19 losses into a private foundation, according to a state audit released Monday. In the report, Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek questioned the legality of the actions by Trevor Jones, who resigned as History...
doniphanherald.com
Oversized loads needed 2 lanes, 5 troopers and darkness to get through Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol typically prohibits super-sized semi loads from traveling during the dark. But Monday, it required a nighttime move up U.S. 183. After the sun set near Alma, five carrier enforcement troopers joined a handful of private escort cars to usher a pair of trucks — each hauling a mine-sized dump truck bed — roughly 225 miles between the Kansas and South Dakota state lines.
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair preparations well underway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is a little more than a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready. The concourse next to the Heartland Events Center was busy Wednesday, with workers getting over 7,000 exhibits ready. There are more than 50 people working in just that one area of the fairgrounds, and leading those workers is Kourtney Lingeman.
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
Emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants in Omaha
The City of Omaha has reversed an earlier legal stance and now is opening federal emergency aid to all renters hurt by the pandemic — regardless of citizenship or U.S. legal status.
Former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law, probe says
The former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law in misdirecting $270,000 in funds forwarded to him to help cover losses in revenue caused by COVID-19.
