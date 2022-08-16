ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms popping up in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over a third of Nebraska was in a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon and evening, though much of the storms were winding down by early evening. Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 32 were in a severe thunderstorm watch. Though originally slated to expire at 9:00 p.m. CT, all but six had been removed by 8:00 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Fall Focus: Stephon Wynn on Husker culture and D-line potential

From what he's seen since his summer arrival, Stephon Wynn would say it's surprising the Huskers haven't won more games in recent years. The former Alabama defensive lineman gives a strong take on Husker culture, which reminds something of Samori Toure's opinion a year ago when the receiver couldn't quite square up the win-loss results with what he was seeing behind the scenes.
LINCOLN, NE
NESN

Nebraska Wideout Takes Cake For Best NIL Deal With Comical Commercial

Decoldest Crawford capitalized on his name, image and likeness better than anyone has thus far and now SOS Heating and Cooling has the best marketing team in Nebraska. Crawford, a three-star wideout who is entering his freshman year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, took part in a hilarious commercial with the Omaha-based HVAC company. SOS Heating and Cooling announced their partnership with Crawford last month.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try

Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Oversized loads needed 2 lanes, 5 troopers and darkness to get through Nebraska

The Nebraska State Patrol typically prohibits super-sized semi loads from traveling during the dark. But Monday, it required a nighttime move up U.S. 183. After the sun set near Alma, five carrier enforcement troopers joined a handful of private escort cars to usher a pair of trucks — each hauling a mine-sized dump truck bed — roughly 225 miles between the Kansas and South Dakota state lines.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair preparations well underway

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is a little more than a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready. The concourse next to the Heartland Events Center was busy Wednesday, with workers getting over 7,000 exhibits ready. There are more than 50 people working in just that one area of the fairgrounds, and leading those workers is Kourtney Lingeman.
NEBRASKA STATE

