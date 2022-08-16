ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US home prices could sink as much as 15% in a market crash but a moderate downturn is still more likely, Fitch says

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cufow_0hJGhwfk00
  • The odds of a severe housing downturn have risen, and US home prices could sink as much as 15% in that scenario, said Fitch.
  • But a moderate pullback is still the more likely outcome, the credit rating agency said.
  • Fitch sees housing activity falling by mid-single digits in 2023 and low-single digits in 2024.

The odds of a severe housing downturn have risen, and US home prices could sink as much as 15% in that scenario, according to a report from Fitch.

But the credit rating agency said a moderate slowdown is still the more likely outcome, predicting that housing activity will fall by mid-single digits in 2023 and low-single digits in 2024.

Fitch reaffirmed a stable outlook for US homebuilders, but estimated that a sharp deterioration in the market could result in housing activity falling 30% or more over multiple years with home prices down 10% to 15%.

Fitch listed consumer confidence, GDP growth, home prices and unemployment as key factors contributing to its projections.

Under its "stress case," where the economy slumps further and softens the housing market, Fitch sees homebuilder deliveries falling roughly 20% in 2023 and 10% in 2024. The report noted that in such a scenario, homebuilders would "likely need to issue debt to rebuild inventory positions in a housing recovery, which would stretch credit metrics."

US home prices have already declined steadily during the summer months, as inflation and ensuing interest rate hikes discourage buyers from taking the plunge on purchasing a new home.

Mortgage rates more than doubled in July from 2021 according to data from Freddie Mac, and demand could fall further as homes are significantly "overvalued."

Linda McWilliams
4d ago

The only ones this affects are those wanting to sell. It will be a buyers market with lower prices and if you live in your home with no intentions of selling, who cares what value your home is right now ? Everything is temporary, real estate markets are like stocks and gas, they go up and down . Learn to adjust , because one thing is for sure nothing stays the same .

jjbird
4d ago

only fitting under this administration! being at the last market crash happened under Obama's watch. that's how we got our house for a good deal. thanks Democrats!

Wên Đi
4d ago

this news source is the worse ever. almost everything I read on here is the complete opposite. deleting you

