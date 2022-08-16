Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
U.S. announces trade talks with Taiwan and China immediately shows its wrath
Hualien, Taiwan — The U.S. government will hold trade talks with Taiwan in a sign of support for the island democracy that China claims as its own territory, prompting Beijing to warn Thursday it would take action if necessary to "safeguard its sovereignty." The announcement of trade talks comes...
U.S. border enforcement chief acknowledges "human cost" of Title 42 migrant expulsions
Washington — Chris Magnus, the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), acknowledged on Thursday that Title 42, a Trump-era border rule that the Biden administration has enforced for a year and a half, has had a "human cost" on migrants, stranding them in parts of Mexico where they endure poor conditions and insecurity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of the world's largest moths has been found for the first time in the U.S. – and scientists don't know how it got here
A large moth with a 10-inch wingspan has been spotted in Washington – and entomologists aren't sure how it got there. The atlas moth is one of the largest moths in the world and it's also illegal to keep them in the U.S., according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
U.N. works to protect Ukraine nuclear power plant and keep grain shipments moving
The United Nations and several allies are working diplomatic channels in an effort to prevent disaster at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is visiting the country. He spoke with BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega about the conflict and the ongoing efforts to keep grain shipments moving.
Eye Opener: Strong storm system moving through Gulf of Mexico
Tropical storm warnings have been issued in northeastern Mexico and parts of Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Also, Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of staging a false flag attack at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Two tourists surf in Venice canal illegally
The mayor of Venice, Italy, called out two "idiots" who surfed in the city's canals. They were eventually identified and fined – and their boards were confiscated.
U.N. inspectors to examine Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that a team of independent inspectors can travel to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to examine the facilities. The area has been the center of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, sparking concerns of a nuclear disaster. Charlie D'Agata has more.
Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, now has Wi-Fi
Climbers, hikers, and adventure enthusiasts now have one less thing to worry about as they trek up Mount Kilimanjaro: Wi-Fi access. Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest mountain and the world's largest free-standing mountain, has a new broadband network which will enable climbers to access reliable Wi-Fi internet, a Tanzanian government official announced this week.
