Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Eye Opener: Strong storm system moving through Gulf of Mexico

Tropical storm warnings have been issued in northeastern Mexico and parts of Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Also, Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of staging a false flag attack at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
U.N. inspectors to examine Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that a team of independent inspectors can travel to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to examine the facilities. The area has been the center of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, sparking concerns of a nuclear disaster. Charlie D'Agata has more.
Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, now has Wi-Fi

Climbers, hikers, and adventure enthusiasts now have one less thing to worry about as they trek up Mount Kilimanjaro: Wi-Fi access. Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest mountain and the world's largest free-standing mountain, has a new broadband network which will enable climbers to access reliable Wi-Fi internet, a Tanzanian government official announced this week.
