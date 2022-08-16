Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74
Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
Andrew Tate claims he was 'playing a comedic character' after social media bans
Andrew Tate has spoken out after being banned from Instagram and Facebook. The controversial internet personality has become one of the most divisive figures on social media in recent times. He is known for his misogynistic and harmful rhetoric toward women. Numerous outlets have called him out and claimed he was proving a dangerous influence on young men and boys over recent times. Tate was banned on the Meta-owned for violating its policies citing dangerous organisations or individuals, and now he’s issued a response. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter He claimed he was 'playing a comedic character' and that...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Indian professor recalls ‘slut-shame’ horror after being forced to quit over swimsuit photo
A professor in India has broken her silence for the first time since she was forced to resign from a prominent university after a parent of a student reported her “private” swimsuit pictures to the college administration.The professor from the eastern city of Kolkata said she was “slut-shammed” in a “modern re-enactment of a witch trial” over the picture she shared privately with a select group of people on Instagram.In an opinion piece in the Indian Express newspaper, the professor who did not reveal her identity, accused St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, of forcing her to tender her resignation in October...
Washington Examiner
Finnish prime minister takes drug test after leaked dance party video
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has taken a drug test after videos leaked of her dancing and cavorting with influencers at a party. The videos of Marin partying, which took place on the evening of Aug. 6, sparked criticism from her critics, who claimed her behavior is not appropriate as the leader of Finland and made demands for her to take a drug test. Marin has insisted she has never taken drugs and did not see anyone taking drugs at the party she attended, according to Reuters.
Washington Examiner
Trump's Truth Social sees bump following Mar-a-Lago raid
The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has caused anger among conservatives who demand to know the reason for the search. Meanwhile, there's a bright side for Donald Trump. Truth Social, the former president's social media platform, has seen a roughly 550% increase in app downloads in the week following the raid, according to Data AI.
