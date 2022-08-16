ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Unidentified man dead after hit and run; Decatur Police asking public for information

 4 days ago
Crosswalk in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga — Police are working to identify a young man who was killed in a hit and run on Monday.

The man was hit near Scott Blvd. and Clairemont Ave. in Decatur around 11:35 p.m.

Police said the man did not have any identifying information on him at the time. He was walking southbound in a crosswalk when an unknown car traveling west hit him and sped away.

The man was transferred to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information about the man’s appearance.

Decatur Police are asking anyone with any information about the victim, the crash, or the car involved to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

