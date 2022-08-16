Read full article on original website
Feel Powerless? You’re Not! Join NAMIWalks To Make Things Better
Let's open up doors for everyone from every walk of life to have access to the mental health resources and community they deserve. I don't know that I've ever been so excited about mental health in my life. Have we ever been closer to Mental Health for All? I don't think so, and that's why I hope you'll join Townsquare Media - Rochester for this year's NAMIWalks Your Way to support NAMI Southeastern Minnesota, right here in Rochester, Minnesota, AND a walk in Lanesboro, Minnesota, too!
Teen Shot in Southeast Rochester Overnight
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old boy was shot in southeast Rochester early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1500 block of 10th St. southeast around 1:30 a.m. The teen was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Rochester Area Home Prices Rise
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Home listings dropped while the price to buy a home went up over the past year in the Rochester area. That’s according to the July 2022 Local Market Update from Minnesota Realtors. The report indicates there were 239 new listings in Olmsted County last month, down from 299 in July 2021.
Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tools Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
Rochester Startup Wins Listing in Government Purchasing Catalogue
Rochester, MN (KROC-am News) - A Rochester-based company that was co-founded by a Mayo Medical student has been given a big boost by the Veterans Administration. A news release says Nanodropper has acquired a listing in the VA's GSAAdvantage purchasing catalog, which is described as the federal government's "central online shopping superstore." The addition of the Nanodropper to the huge catalog was made possible by the Rochester firm's federal distribution partner, Lovell Government Services. The announcement about the catalog listing notes that GSAAdvantage is integrated with VA hospitals throughout the United States, which will enable 1200 additional eye doctors to distribute the company's product to potentially 2 million more patients.
Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
Amazing New Yoga Class in Southeast Minnesota is Near a Bear!
If you've never done yoga near a bear or a wolf, have you ever really done yoga in Minnesota? The correct answer is "no". But the good news is that you still have a chance to be a true Minnesota yogi because there is a class where you can do just that about 20 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
Mexican Ice Cream Shop Plans To Open Rochester Location This Week
La Michoacana Purépecha is coming to Rochester and will be opening soon. I spoke to the owners to find out about their plans for the Rochester location and what they'll be serving. On their site they explain, "We’ve taken Mexico’s number one natural frozen treats shops and created our...
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing Mattress, Other Items from Apartment Complex
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is facing four felony charges related to mail theft after she allegedly stole two packages last year. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 25-year-old Ashlynn Newman accuses her of stealing the packages from a Rochester apartment complex on July 31, 2021. Officers were called to the complex by a tenant who reported their package was not in the building’s entry area despite getting a message that confirmed it had been delivered. Staff at the apartment complex described Newman as a "repeat unknown offender," according to the complaint.
Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
New Rochester Fire Dept. Program Asks For Sensitive Information
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is publicizing a new program that allows residents and property owners to safely share life safety information that could aid the fire department in its response to emergencies. It's called Community Connect and is being touted as a secure online platform...
Rochester Police ID Suspects Connected to Drug Search at Motel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identities of the seven suspects connected to a drug-related raid at a motel Wednesday. Officers executed a search warrant at Rochester's Motel 6 after determining there was a risk of juveniles overdosing on fentanyl and other drugs. A Police spokesperson said their investigation uncovered possible drug sales were taking place at the motel. Officers obtained the warrant to search five rooms.
Titan Proposal Recommended For Seneca Site in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A proposal submitted by Titan Development has been given the top ranking among the four development proposals submitted to Olmsted County for the former Seneca Food site. Next week, the Olmsted County Board will be asked to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with...
Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
22 of the Most Adorable Puppies Now At Rochester NonProfit
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance in Minnesota This Week
It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in its last appearance this year in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. In case you missed it, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights, as well.
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
Rochester Man Charged For Assaulting Infant and Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulting her and a baby. The criminal complaint against 51-year-old Jermaine Johnson Sr. says officers responded to the report of a domestic assault in southeast Rochester on Sunday. A woman at the residence told officers Johnson allegedly entered her apartment after the two had been arguing over text.
