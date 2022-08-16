Search for Claudene Whaley continues

NEWPORT—Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) Director Joe Esway addressed the CLB board this week regarding the search for missing Gatlinburg resident Claudene Whaley.

A Silver Alert was issued on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8, for Whaley. She was last seen leaving her home in Gatlinburg on Sunday, Aug. 7, at approximately 5 p.m. when she left to to pick up dinner from Subway. Video footage showed Whaley’s white 2007 Toyota Highlander heading toward the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP). She never returned home.

Esway said video footage from Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department (GFVFD) stations one and two showed Whaley’s vehicle drive past. The footage did not show who was operating the vehicle. A search then found Whaley’s vehicle off Gulf Road in Hartford.

He said the front driver side tire was disintegrated, and the shift in weight then disintegrated the tire on the front passenger side of the vehicle. There was no sign of Whaley.

The search has been centered around the Gulf Tract, which is also known as the Martha Sundquist State Forest. The state forest consists of 2,001 acres and is surrounded on three sides by the Cherokee National Forest.

Esway said several search dogs were sent out and initially it was thought they had Whaley’s scent, but they have had no luck in the search. More than 60 volunteers have searched for the missing woman, and they have had apps installed on their phones that will allow the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to review their paths and retrace their steps, so they know what areas have been covered.

Esway said he is not answering media questions and any calls are being referred to the TBI as the TBI is the lead agency for the search.

Whaley is 5’ 1” tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. She is reported to have a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home. Anyone with any information about Whaley is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.