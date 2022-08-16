ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Kansas Rocks Bettendorf November 11

KANSAS will be performing a set of KANSAS Classics for Bettendorf fans on November 11 at the Isle of Capris!. Fans will hear KANSAS Classics such as ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ ‘Dust in the Wind,’ ‘Point of Know Return, ‘Fight Fire with Fire,’ deep cuts, and much more.
BETTENDORF, IA
Music of Elton John Pops On Davenport Riverfront TONIGHT!

The Party of the Summer is turning 40 on Saturday, August 20!. Celebrate with us along the banks of the Mississippi with a choir-enhanced symphonic celebration of the Music of Elton John. Rock to Elton’s greatest hits including “Rocket Man,” “Madman Across the Water,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me!” This spectacular event closes with our traditional renditions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever set to a brilliant fireworks display.
DAVENPORT, IA
Rock Island, IL
Moline, IL
Rock Island, IL
Moline, IL
Sip and Shop Small In Village Of East Davenport TODAY!

Sip and Shop Small and Show Your Support for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, August 20 from 3pm-6pm!. Admission is a $25 donation to The Village of East Davenport Business Association as this event is a fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association. Start at one...
DAVENPORT, IA
Wine Walk with Friends in the Village of East Davenport

Wine sampling events are always fun, but when you are partaking to help raise funds for a good cause they always seem to feel even better!. Gilda’s Club and the Village of East Davenport are hosting their annual Wine Walk this Saturday Aug 20 from 3-6 p.m. A $25 donation to Gilda’s Club will result in a commemorative wine glass and a wristband to participate in an East Village-wide wine tasting!
DAVENPORT, IA
Is Comedy Sportz Coming Back To The Quad-Cities?

It hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed, but, according to inside sources, and a crapton of cheeky memes being pushed out on social media, a new improvisational comedy group based upon the old Comedy Sportz troupe — and possibly also called Comedy Sportz — featuring many of the same performers is coming back to the Quad-Cities.
MOLINE, IL
September kicks off fresh start for book clubs at the Bettendorf Public Library

The always-popular Bettendorf Public Library book clubs are set to begin a new round of titles this September. The monthly book discussion groups endeavor to spread the joy of reading by engaging in conversation over great titles. Each book discussion group is open to the public and does not require registration. Free copies of the title for the next discussion are available while supplies last at the Information Desk of the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Participants can attend all or any of the discussions of their choosing. Each discussion group has a unique focus and gathers at the following times:
BETTENDORF, IA
Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Moshi!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Moshi! This cutie is ready to find her furever home! Moshi was born 2/2021, is up to date on shots, microchipped, and spayed. She will do very well in a home with cats and possibly dogs after a slow introduction. Moshi is a shy gal who can’t wait to blossom into a confident kitty in a home of her own! Think Moshi may be the girl for you? Come meet her today!
MILAN, IL
Disney On Ice Skates Into Moline November 18-21

Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center November 18-21! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true.
MOLINE, IL
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight

The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
DAVENPORT, IA
Bettendorf's Learning Campus to Host Annual Discovery Fair on August 20th

The Bettendorf Learning Campus is happy to announce the return of its annual Discovery Fair on Saturday, August 20th. The Learning Campus is comprised of the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum, and Faye’s Field all located in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. This festival of family fun and exploration will take place at all three locations across the Campus from 10:00 AM. – 3:00 PM. This year’s Discovery Fair is presented by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation through sponsorship of Title Sponsors HNI, Iowa American Water, Lane & Waterman LLP, DuTrac Community Credit Union, and Morgan Stanley, Library Champion Sponsor Pumped Balloons by Veronica and Community Partner Sponsors Russell and Steve’s Mirror & Glass.
BETTENDORF, IA
IowaWORKS to host 6th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair

IowaWORKS will host the 6th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair to assist Veterans, transitioning service members and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities. The event is Tuesday, August 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Ambrose University – Rogalski Center — 2100 N. Ripley, Davenport, Iowa....
DAVENPORT, IA
Moline, IL
