The always-popular Bettendorf Public Library book clubs are set to begin a new round of titles this September. The monthly book discussion groups endeavor to spread the joy of reading by engaging in conversation over great titles. Each book discussion group is open to the public and does not require registration. Free copies of the title for the next discussion are available while supplies last at the Information Desk of the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Participants can attend all or any of the discussions of their choosing. Each discussion group has a unique focus and gathers at the following times:

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO