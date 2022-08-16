The man who is accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie last week at Chautauqua Institution has been indicted by a Chautauqua County grand jury. 24-year-old Hadi Matar appeared in Chautauqua County Court in a gray-striped jumpsuit Thursday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder and 2nd-degree assault. The indictment said "he attempted to cause the death of Salman Rushdie by stabbing him multiple times with a knife." Authorities have not released a motive. Matar was remanded without bail. Rushdie is recovering from serious wounds from an attack decried as an assault on freedom of expression.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO