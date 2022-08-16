Read full article on original website
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
BBC
Afghan contractors: 'I wish I'd never worked for the UK government'
In a nondescript white plastic bag, Ammar carried a clutch of papers that are among his most precious belongings right now. It would've attracted too much attention for us to visit his home, so on his motorcycle, he'd come to meet us at a secure location, scared during the journey that he might get searched at a Taliban checkpoint and they might find the papers.
BBC
Milton Keynes girl, 6, takes aid mission to help Ukrainians
A six-year-old girl's dream of an aid mission to help families in Ukraine has taken off. Madison, from Milton Keynes, said she was upset to see scenes of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on TV and wanted to start a charity. With her dad Mark Baker, who works in...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show
A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
U.N. chief, in Ukraine, says he worried by situation at nuclear plant on front line
KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he was gravely concerned by the situation at Europe's largest nuclear power station after it came under shelling at the front lines in Ukraine.
BBC
Channel migrants: Royal Navy to review role in operation
The Royal Navy's role in dealing with migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats is to be reviewed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The MoD said it would continue to support the Home Office until January 2023, when "the operational and wider arrangements will be reviewed". The MoD...
‘The house was freezing’: life during blackouts of 1970s Britain
When Judy Young first saw the government’s response to concerns over power supplies could be potential blackouts this winter, her first thought was: “Thank God I haven’t got young children any more.”. On Tuesday, it was reported that under the government’s latest “reasonable worst case scenario” plan,...
Head of Ucas want to see more students from Nigeria, Ghana and Vietnam in UK universities
More students should be recruited to universities from Nigeria, Ghana and Vietnam, the head of Ucas has said amid a row over international admissions. Clare Marchant said she is working with vice-chancellors to 'encourage take-up' in those countries over the next five years. Her comments come amid claims that some...
Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up on Tuesday. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, preferring to keep the world guessing, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.” Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it as a staging ground for attacks on the country in the war that began Feb. 24. Ukrainian authorities have vowed to recapture Crimea and other occupied territories.
Time Out Global
Check out these photos from last weekend’s UK Black Pride 2022
For the first time since 2019, UK Black Pride returned to London in full force on Sunday August 14. Taking place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, the festival was a great day of live music, speeches and workshops. The star-studded bill saw artists such as Emilé Sande,...
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
Farmers banned from removing river water in Fife amid dry conditions
Restrictions on abstracting water are being imposed in parts of Scotland as levels become critical amid the ongoing heatwave.The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said groundwater in the Borders and Fife has reached “significant scarcity”, the highest warning given by the body for water levels.These areas include the Tweed and the River Eden catchments.Sepa said the current conditions are a consequence of drier weather this year, with only four of the last 12 months recording above average rainfall, and the tinder-dry conditions across Britain.The UK’s Environment Agency said millions could face a hosepipe ban as an official drought was declared...
Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy
LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader.
UK has least reliable year for rail travel since records began
3.6% of planned trains cancelled or part-cancelled in year to 23 July, and more strikes due this week
A air passenger confronted a UK politician in an airport after enduring a 30-hour flight delay, report says
The EasyJet passenger told The Mirror she challenged Michael Gove for 15 minutes about Brexit causing the flight delay.
Time Out Global
London officially has the UK’s best rooftop bar
Londoners bloody love a rooftop bar. What better way to live out your ‘Sex and the City’ fantasies than by sipping a Cosmo on top of an office block as you watch the sun go down over our glorious, jagged skyline. Talk about a main character moment. And...
