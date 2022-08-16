FARGO, N.D. (KELO.com) — Fargo-Moorhead pounded out 18 hits on Thursday and secured a spot in the 2022 American Association playoffs with a 12-3 win over Sioux Falls. Fargo raced out to a 6-0 lead before Gavin LaValley homered to begin the fourth inning. Sioux Falls turned the RedHawks away scoreless in the bottom half and loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but could not score. The other two Canaries runs came courtesy of sacrifice flyouts from Ozzie Martinez and John Nester.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO