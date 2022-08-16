Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sioux Falls Schools make it easier for parents to track kid’s busses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls is making it easier for parents to keep tabs on their kids. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., announced that it is launching a parent/guardian app called Stopfinder that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
Birds pounded in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KELO.com) — Fargo-Moorhead pounded out 18 hits on Thursday and secured a spot in the 2022 American Association playoffs with a 12-3 win over Sioux Falls. Fargo raced out to a 6-0 lead before Gavin LaValley homered to begin the fourth inning. Sioux Falls turned the RedHawks away scoreless in the bottom half and loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but could not score. The other two Canaries runs came courtesy of sacrifice flyouts from Ozzie Martinez and John Nester.
Oregon Meth Dealer sentenced for bringing drugs to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Oregon Drug dealer bringing meth to South Dakota has learned his fate. A Wilsonville, Oregon, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on August 15. Leonardo Vazquez, Jr., age 22,was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by...
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
Lethal force justified in Sioux Falls Police shooting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Lethal force was justified in a recent Sioux Falls Police shooting. The South Dakota Attorney General’s office issued a report stating that the July 3 shooting of Glenn Nisich was justified. Nisich was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred at a rural...
Canaries fall 4-2 against Milkmen
FRANKLIN,, WI (KELO.com) — The Milwaukee Milkmen got a masterful performance from their bullpen on Friday, with four relievers combining to allow just one baserunner and surrendered no hits as the Canaries fell 4-2 at Franklin Field. Milwaukee got on the board first with a two-run double in the...
Two men found dead in Buffalo Ridge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two men were found dead Thursday night in Buffalo Ridge. Jason Michael Lucas, age 45 and Jason Wayland Blunt, 46 were discovered dead after a wellness call was placed to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office. Preliminary reports indicate a knife fight which killed...
