idahobusinessreview.com
State freezes endowment payments for public schools, other beneficiaries
Idaho will freeze next year’s endowment payments to public schools and other beneficiaries, in the face of market volatility. The state Land Board approved the 2023-24 payments Tuesday, making no changes from this year’s record awards. Here’s a breakdown of next year’s $100.3 million payments, which go into...
Dept. of Labor report: Idaho needs more entry-level homes
It’s obvious by now that runaway prices for housing is an issue for labor when housing becomes too expensive. If workers can’t afford to live near available jobs, the negative effects on the ability to hire can harm local business. The Idaho Department of Labor (DOL) published a report on Aug. 1 about housing affordability throughout ...
Sader joins COMPASS
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced that Sherone Sader has joined the organization as a resource development assistant. Sader will provide support in developing and managing the region’s budget of federally funded transportation projects, focusing on data collection, entry and analysis and will also assist in researching and securing funding for ...
Power List – Idaho Commercial Real Estate – José Giron
José Giron strives to be an asset to organizations and to his community. With operational soundness, leadership, performance-driven success and a passion for customer service, Giron is a highly capable, self-motivated individual. As a commercial loan officer, his goal is to provide “leadership, organization, planning and direction for my...
