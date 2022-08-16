ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers C Bradley Bozeman injures leg in practice

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman sustained an apparent lower leg injury during Tuesday’s joint practice with the New England Patriots.

Bozeman was injured during team drills. Per reports, he struggled to get to his feet before slowly walking over to the cart that took him off the field.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known for Bozeman, who signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Panthers in the offseason after playing four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Bozeman, 27, started 49 of 62 games at either center or guard with the Ravens since being selected by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

