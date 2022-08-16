ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The urgent reform needed in the Conservative leadership voting process

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXs24_0hJGc32h00
‘My party is currently dominated by a small, unrepresentative group of increasingly cantankerous old southerners.’ writes Joseph Molto

As a Canadian member of the Conservative party, I find myself among the 0.2% of the population who can vote on who the next prime minister will be (Truss v Sunak: how do Tory PM contenders differ on policy?, 15 August). The reason for this is supposedly that we have a parliamentary system, not a presidential one.

My party is currently dominated by a small, unrepresentative group of increasingly cantankerous old southerners who want to abandon Conservative sound finance for la-la land economics, while the rest of us pay them to pretend that there is no inflation.

What about the new Tory-curious voters in the north who gave us the seats we need to govern, but are not yet well represented among the Conservative party membership?

A simple change would go a long way to fixing this: give equal weight to the vote from each constituency. That is what the Conservative party of Canada did when they were nearly obliterated in the 1990s. If we do not do this now, we may be forced to – after an election defeat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Tory leadership contest could alienate voters in blue and red wall seats

The Conservative leadership campaign has seen the party jettison large parts of the platform it was elected on in 2019 – not least Boris Johnson’s pledge to level up the country – tacking rightwards on the economy and issues such as the environment and education. Should Conservatives be concerned that the rightward lurch of their party threatens its appeal at the next election to both new and traditional supporters?
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Southerners#The Conservative Party Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

The Guardian

408K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy